UFC Denver: [VIDEO] Road To The Octagon Full Episode

The octagon returns to Denver, CO for the first time since 2012 with two explosive bouts at the top of the card.

UFC on Fox 23 takes place on Jan. 28 at the Pepsi Center in Denver headlined by what most are calling a #1 contender bout between Julianna Peña and Valentina Shevchenko. The co-main fight between Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone adds to what looks like one of the better free tv cards to start the next year.

#1 ranked women’s bantamweight Shevchenko takes on TUF 18 winner and #2 ranked bantamweight Peña in a fight that could decide the next challenger for champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko (13-2) is coming off a decision win over former champion Holly Holm. She had been riding a 5-fight win streak until Nunes defeated her via decision in March 2016. Shevchenko is a striker having held several Muay Thai and kickboxing titles and is one of the best strikers in the bantamweight division.

Peña (9-2) is undefeated in the UFC on a 4-fight win streak with her last two wins over Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano. She’s a heavy pressure fighter who prefers to take her opponent down and work her Jiu Jitsu to earn the win.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

The co-main event may end up being the most exciting fight on the card as welterweights Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal makes up what most believe will be a stand-up fight for as long as it goes.

Cerrone (32-7) has enjoyed a revival of sorts at 170-pounds. Since moving up to welterweight “Cowboy” has finished his last four opponents including a Rick Story whom he finished with a beautiful combination. Cerrone is as game as they come always calling UFC president Dana White an injured fighter has to withdraw from a fight at any weight above lightweight.

Masvidal (31-11) is as experienced as Cerrone and is one of the more reckless fighters in the UFC with a brawling style of fighting. “Gamebred” is riding a 2-fight win streak with wins over Ross Pearson and Jake Ellenberger.

The rest of the card boasts some interesting fights such as former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski taking one of the newest stars in the UFC in Francis Ngannou, and Alex Caceres facing Jason Knight.

Watch the Full episode of ‘The Road To The Octagon’ below.

UFC on Fox 23 promises to be one of the more interesting cards to go down in early 2017.

This article originally appeared on