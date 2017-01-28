UFC Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena – Prelim Results

The UFC is back in Denver and before the main card kicks off the promotion has spoiled us with a very exciting preliminary card and here are the results.

The main card of UFC Denver is one that fight fans around the world have been waiting for as there are three very important bouts on that main portion of the card.

The main event see’s the No.1 and No.2 ranked female bantamweight fighters in the world get it on as Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena duke it out with the winner expected to be next in line for the champion Amanda Nunes.

In the nights co-main event Denver’s own Donald Cerrone takes on the always game Jorge Masvidal. The winner will start 2017 off just right and potentially catapult them into title contention. Also on the card is a very important heavyweight affair between legend Andrei Arlovski and highly touted newcomer Francis Ngannou with the winner also potentially climbing the ranks significantly.

The full Prelim results can be found below.

UFC Fight Pass exclusives:

Jason Gonzalez def. J.C. Cottrell via submission (d’arce choke).

Alexandre Pantoja def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 29-28. 28-29).

