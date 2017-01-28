UFC Denver – Shevchenko vs. Pena: Main Card Staff Predictions

UFC Denver is the first event on FOX in 2017 headlined by a number-one contender bout in the women’s bantamweight division. Here are our picks!

UFC Denver has the potential for high entertainment value, with a crucial bout in the main event slot between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena. The rest of the main card is as close as you can get to guaranteed fun fights.

UFC Phoenix was a very successful event for the Cage Pages staff. Seven writers cleaned house by picking all four main card fights correctly. Following the undefeated picks, eight writers went 3-1 on the night. Lastly, three writers split the card even.

The four fights up for predictions this week are:

  • #1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. #2 Julianna Pena
  • #4 Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • #9 Francis Ngannou vs. #10 Andrei Arlovski
  • Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Check out our predictions below, sorted by 2017 winning percentage.

Cage Pages UFC Denver Predictions
Staff Writers Caceres vs. Knight Ngannou vs. Arlovski Cerrone vs. Masvidal Shevchenko vs. Pena
Danny Doherty
(4-0)		 Knight Ngannou Masvidal Shevchenko
Nick Strickland
(4-0)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Sean Bio
(4-0)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Ryan Wagner
(4-0)		 Knight Ngannou Masvidal Shevchenko
Jay Anderson
(4-0)		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Heath Harshman
(4-0)		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Peña
Griffin Youngs
(3-1) 		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Jack Kopanski
(3-1)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Peña
Harry Davies
(3-1)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Alex Solano
(3-1)		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Gabriel Gonzalez
(3-1) 		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Eddie Law
(3-1)		 Knight Ngannou Masvidal Peña
Iolanda Neto
(3-1)		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Peña
Stephen Rivers
(3-1)		 Knight Ngannou Masvidal Shevchenko
Tony Fagnano
(2-2)		 Knight Arlovski Masvidal Shevchenko
Josh Evanoff
(2-2)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Peña
Farzin Vousoughian
(2-2)		 Knight Ngannou Cerrone Shevchenko
Paarth Pande
(0-0)		 Caceres Ngannou Cerrone Peña

Receiving all but one of the 18 picks is young heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou. The majority of the staff believes Donald Cerrone will continue his run through the welterweight division, with 13 of the picks going to Cowboy. Rounding out the main card, Jason Knight and Valentina Shevchenko both received 12 of 18 picks. Make your bets accordingly!

