UFC Denver – Shevchenko vs. Pena: Main Card Staff Predictions

UFC Denver is the first event on FOX in 2017 headlined by a number-one contender bout in the women’s bantamweight division. Here are our picks!

UFC Denver has the potential for high entertainment value, with a crucial bout in the main event slot between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena. The rest of the main card is as close as you can get to guaranteed fun fights.

UFC Phoenix was a very successful event for the Cage Pages staff. Seven writers cleaned house by picking all four main card fights correctly. Following the undefeated picks, eight writers went 3-1 on the night. Lastly, three writers split the card even.

The four fights up for predictions this week are:

#1 Valentina Shevchenko vs. #2 Julianna Pena

#4 Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

#9 Francis Ngannou vs. #10 Andrei Arlovski

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Check out our predictions below, sorted by 2017 winning percentage.

Cage Pages UFC Denver Predictions Staff Writers Caceres vs. Knight Ngannou vs. Arlovski Cerrone vs. Masvidal Shevchenko vs. Pena Danny Doherty

(4-0) Nick Strickland

(4-0) Sean Bio

(4-0) Ryan Wagner

(4-0) Jay Anderson

(4-0) Heath Harshman

(4-0) Griffin Youngs

(3-1) Jack Kopanski

(3-1) Harry Davies

(3-1) Alex Solano

(3-1) Gabriel Gonzalez

(3-1) Eddie Law

(3-1) Iolanda Neto

(3-1) Stephen Rivers

(3-1) Tony Fagnano

(2-2) Josh Evanoff

(2-2) Farzin Vousoughian

(2-2) Paarth Pande

(0-0)

Receiving all but one of the 18 picks is young heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou. The majority of the staff believes Donald Cerrone will continue his run through the welterweight division, with 13 of the picks going to Cowboy. Rounding out the main card, Jason Knight and Valentina Shevchenko both received 12 of 18 picks. Make your bets accordingly!

This article originally appeared on