UFC Denver: Shevchenko, Masvidal, Ngannou and Knight earn $50K

Four fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses following UFC on Fox in Denver, Colorado. Valentina Shevchenko, Jorge Masvidal, Francis Ngannou and Jason Knight all received the honours, as each will take home $50,000.

Shevchenko earns honours for the first time in her UFC career. She is coming off back-to-back wins on Fox, both against highly-ranked fighters in the women’s bantamweight division. Shevchenko won by submission, via armbar, in the second round against Julianna Pena.

The win for Shevchenko guarantees her a rematch against UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, this time for the title. The two fought at UFC 196, with Nunes winning by unanimous decision.

Masvidal had an impressive night in Denver against Donald Cerrone, who fought in front of his hometown. But Masvidal still managed to come out on top, and in impressive fashion. Masvidal knocked down Cerrone at the final moments of the first round, nearly coming away with the finish. But he came up with another knockdown and had plenty of time to capture a TKO win, doing so one minute into the second round. This is Masvidal’s second time receiving UFC Performance of the Night honours.

MMA fans are witnessing a rising star in Ngannou, who is making a lot of noise in the heavyweight division. Ngannou stands tall with a 10-1 record, winning nine straight fights after a 1-1 start to his MMA career. He’s won all five of his bouts in the UFC, all of them being finishes. Ngannou is in the top 10 in the rankings and will only rise at this rate. This is the second fight in a row that Ngannou has earned Performance of the Night honours.

Despite losing in his UFC debut in December of 2015, Jason Knight has strung together three straight wins. His third came against Alex Caceres by submission, via rear-naked choke. This is his first bonus.

