UFC Denver: Sam Alvey Defeats Nate Marquardt by Unanimous Decision

UFC middleweight Sam Alvey picked up his fourth consecutive win, this time over veteran Nate Marquardt. Alvey earned the win by unanimous decision to close out the prelims.

Sam Alvey defeated Nate Marquardt by unanimous decision, winning 29-27. Alvey improves to 30-8 (1) in his career and holds a UFC record of 7-3.

Prior to the match, Marquardt got the loudest pop of the night thus far, fighting in front of his home crowd in Denver, Colorado. This was Marquardt’s first fight in Denver since 2003.

However, the cheers turned into boos after a very quiet first round. Marquardt and Alvey were in a clinch against the cage for a majority of the first half of the first round, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in. Alvey aggressively went after Marquardt when he heard the 10-second sounder and delivered some punches and a knee to the body, possibly the difference maker in the first round in the judge’s eyes.

Forty seconds into the second round, Marquardt briefly peppered Alvey with a couple of punches. A minute later, Alvey also struck fast with a quick combination. During the latter part of the second round, Alvey began applying pressure by stepping forward and connecting on a couple of jabs. Alvey continued using quick combinations to earn the round. Marquardt began bleeding around his left eye a minute before the end of the round.

With the score likely tied or Alvey barely leading going into the final round, it was do-or-die for Marquardt. Marquardt connected on a back clinch, bringing the fight to the ground midway through the third round. But Alvey used his wrestling to turn around and unleashed a couple of punches on Marquardt to escape.

The broadcast showed Alvey’s corner, letting him know that he needs to close the distance, be aggressive and log some strikes. The crowd got on their feet, mostly for Marquardt, at the one-minute mark. Both fighters traded leather in the final 10 seconds of the bout.

But it was Alvey who came away victorious. Following the match, Alvey called out Jack Marshman, who is 21-5 in his career, winning his last seven fights.

With Alvey picking up his fourth straight win, he continues to be one of the rising stars in the UFC. After a big win over a longtime veteran, Alvey could find himself ranked in the top 15 in the UFC’s middleweight division.

