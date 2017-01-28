UFC Denver Results: Shevchenko Taps Pena, Should Be Next For Nunes

In a UFC women’s bantamweight Title fight eliminator Valentina Shevchenko shocks everybody by tapping out Julianna Pena

Valentina Shevchenko was coming off a stunning upset of Holly Holm who she outclassed for 5 whole rounds. That performance put her on the map in the women’s bantamweight division and she came into this fight the slight favorite. She was thought to have the edge standing being a multiple time champion in Muay Thai.

Shevchenko frequently moves training camps and decided to move hers to Colorado to help adjust to the altitude for this fight. That’s in stark contrast to Pena whose camp all but dismissed the altitude.

Julianna Pena winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18 with Team Meisha Tate had been very vocal leading up to this fight. She claimed multiple times she was passed over for title shots baffling many. Nevertheless, she was still undefeated in the UFC coming into this fight and the winner all but guaranteed to get the next shot at the title. Her approach hasn’t changed from her time on The Ultimate Fighter. Still stifling her opponents and grinding out submission or ground and pound stoppages.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

Pena immediately looked for a takedown as expected and clinched with Shevchenko up against the fence. Pena landed multiple knees to the body from this position. She’s beaten at her own game though and winds up getting taken down from the clinch briefly. Pena continued to land knees to the body but is taken down again in a surprising twist. “Bullet” landed some heavy ground and pound early and the round ended with Pena unsuccessfully searching for an armbar.

In between rounds, Pena was heard telling her corner she hurt her shoulder. She desperately searched for a takedown as the bell rings to start the second but is stuffed. They’re back to a familiar position up against the fence. Pena finally gets a takedown and found herself in a position to do some damage for the first time in the fight.

Shevchenko did a great job of stopping Pena from passing her guard and snuck Pena into an armbar of her own forcing Pena to tap. Shevchenko completely flipped the script on the grappler. Nobody predicted the fight ending with Pena tapping.

UFC champion Amanda Nunes came into the octagon during Shevchenko’s post fight interview and the words started to fly. “Bullet” told Nunes she’s taking her belt. The current champion responds “I’m going to stop you this time.” Fireworks at UFC Denver. The UFC’s women’s bantamweight division might be just fine without Ronda Rousey.

This article originally appeared on