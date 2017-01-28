UFC Denver results: Jorge Masvidal TKO’s Donald Cerrone

Here’s how the co-main event between welterweights Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal played out at UFC on Fox 23.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (32-7-1 MMA, 19-4 UFC) was looking to build onto a four-fight win streak since moving up to welterweight. He is in the talks for a title shot and a win tonight would throw him right in the mix. Heading into the fight, he was ranked No. 5 in the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (31-11 MMA, 8-4 UFC) was looking to build on a two-fight winning streak. Masvidal made a quick turnaround, but received little damage in his fight against Jake Ellenberger just last month. Headed into the fight, Masvidal was ranked No. 12 in the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Round 1:

No touch of gloves and Cerrone opens with a leg kick. Both land a stiff jab and Cerrone lands a body kick immediately after. Masvidal lands a solid right hand and Cerrone counters with a heavy left. Cerrone is working the lead leg of Masvidal, there is already a large bruise forming.

Both finghres are finding a home for the jab. Cerrone lands a take down but Masvidal gets back to the feet immediately. Masvidal lands a spinning back fist but didn’t connect clean. Masvidal is stalking Cerrrone looking to get in boxing range. Masvidal drops Cerrone lands a body kick and right hand. Cerrone throws his own body kick and Masvidal counters with a right hand that drops Cerrone and lands some ground and pound as the round ends. Masvidal thinks the fight is over, but it’s just the end of the round.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Masvidal

Round 2:

Masvidal starts by putting pressure on Cerrone early. Masvidal lands a straight right and follows with a kick to the body and another right. Cerrone clinches but Masvidal throws hard knees to his body and Cerrone lets go and gets back to the center.

Cerrone still looks like he hasn’t recovered from the first round knockdown and Masvidal is not letting off him. Cerrone lands a kick to the body but Masvidal counters with a right hand that drops Cerrone. Masvidal jumps on Cerrone and lands big shots. Cerrone tries to turtle up and survive but referee Herb Dean has seen enough and waives the fight off.

Official results: Jorge Masvidal defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO at 1:00 of round 2

