UFC Denver results: Assuncao defeats Sterling

Here’s how the bantamweight match up between Raphael Assuncao and Aljamain Sterling played out at UFC on Fox 23.

Raphael Assuncao (23-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC) was looking to rebound from a loss to T.J. Dilliashaw at UFC 200. Prior to the loss to Dilliashaw, Assuncao was riding a seven fight win streak. Assuncao headed into the fight ranked No. 4 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Aljamain Sterling (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) was looking to rebound from the first loss of his MMA career handed to him by Bryan Caraway at UFC Fight Night 88. The loss to Caraway snapped a 12-fight win streak. Headed into this fight, Sterling was ranked No. 7 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Round 1:

The fighters touch gloves to start the fight. Both fighters trade a pair of leg kicks early. Sterling is keeping Assuncao at bay with kicks to the legs and body. Sterling stays on the outside with Assuncao stalking him.

Assuncao lands a right hand over the top of Sterling’s defense. Sterling circles the cage and throws a leg kick anytime Assuncao gets in range. Assuncao throws a kick that lands to the groin, Sterling drops and the ref calls time. After taking a minute to recover, Sterling is ready to fight.

Assuncao opens with a head kick that is blocked. Sterling throws a leg kick and Assuncao counters with a solid right hand. Sterling throws another leg kick that is countered once again by a big right hand by Assuncao. Sterling lands some hard leg kicks and Assuncao’s lead leg is turning red.

Assuncao catches a body kick and lands a right before Sterling can break free. Assuncao lands a big right to the body as Sterling is retreating. Sterling throws a kick to the body that is caught by Assuncao. The round ends with Assuncao srambling from a takedown attempt.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Assuncao

Round 2:

Both fighters throw leg kicks to open the round. Sterling drops as if he is hit in the groin. The ref tells them to keep fighting because he didn’t see the kick as illegal. Sterling stays on the outside and uses leg kicks to keep Assuncao at distance. Assuncao gets in and lands a right hand that drops Sterling briefly.

They trade a few leg kicks, then Sterling throws a body kick that is caught by Assuncao. Sterling works the lead leg of Assuncao and the leg is getting very red. Sterling shoots for a takedown but is stuffed. Both fighters throw flurries with nothing landing. The crowd is getting impatient and booing the fighters.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Assuncao

Round 3:

The round is opened up with both fighters looking for kicks and missing. Sterling catches a kick and counters with a right hand. Sterling shoots for a takedown but is stuffed again. Sterling lands a big right hand and Assuncao answers with a left. Assuncao throws a straight left that lands flush.

The fighters look to have a sense of urgency and engage more. Both fighters are throwing punches from a distance and neither landing much. Leg kicks are mostly the only thing landed. Sterling lands a straight right as the round ends. The crowd is still booing.

FanSided scores the round: 10-9 Sterling

Official decision: Raphael Assuncao defeats Aljamain Sterling via split decision (29-28 Sterling, 29-28 Assuncao, 29- 28 Assuncao)

