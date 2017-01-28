UFC Denver: Rapahel Assuncao Edges Out A Split Decision Over Sterling

Two of bantamweights top fighters face on the UFC Denver prelims as Raphael Assuncao returns to face the up and coming Aljamain Sterling.

In his second fight back from an extensive injury hiatus, Raphael Assuncao will look to rebound his 7 fight winning streak after losing to TJ Dillashaw in his return fight at UFC 200 last July. Assuncao is still highly ranked at bantamweight despite having not won a fight since October 2014 and an impressive win over the highly touted prospect Aljamain Sterling will put him back on the map in the bantamweight division. A loss, on the other hand, could send him reeling into mediocrity.

Aljamain Sterling is bantamweights most promising young fighters. Before the fight with Bryan Caraway, Sterling was undefeated and many saw him getting a title shot in the near future. But Caraway defeated Sterling and sent him back to drawing board. Bantamweight has not waited for Sterling’s return, with a new champion being crowned and plenty of other fighters leapfrogging him in the standings. Sterling will likely need a strong performance to re-establish himself as bantamweights most promising contender.

The first round opened with an exchange of leg kicks. Neither took control early, as both tried to find their range with kicks. Sterling used his reach to keep Assuncao at a distance, but occasionally Assuncao would get inside and land. Two minutes into the round nobody had seized control, and a groin shot forced Sterling to his knees in pain and forcing a stop into the action. Sterling elected not use full time and no points were taken from Assuncao.

Assuncao landed a strong counter that forced Sterling to back up, and Sterling was little less loose with his movements after that. With a minute left in the round, Assuncao was landing the harder and shots cleaner shots but the leg kicks of Sterling were clearly starting to take their toll of Assuncao’s movement. The round ended the same with a clinch exchange and the horn rang. A real

The second round started with a clear groin kick but the official never stopped the action, however, Assuncao did not jump on him but the clock never stopped rolling and Sterling was on his knees with no attack from Assuncao for a good 15 seconds. Once that cleared up Assuncao scored a flash knockdown but Sterling appeared to be ok.

Raphael clearly had his timing down at this point in the fight. A much more clear round that seemed to be going Assuncao’s way after three minutes. Aljamain was having no success with his punches and kicks were the only thing he was able to land. Assuncao never chased Sterling when he did appear to tag him, and Sterling couldn’t get too much going outside of that.

Round number three was do or die for Aljamain Sterling as the consensus of the MMA community had Assuncao ahead after two rounds. Sterling opened the round with a lot more pressure and started to land a lot more punches. Takedown attempt for Sterling was stuffed and Assuncao did not do much to capitalise. Sterling pushed the pace a lot more in the round and did his best to pump the crowd, who was unamused by this fight, back up. Sterling landed a strong hook in a do or die effort as he still continued to force the fight to Assuncao. Aljamain looked much better this round then he did in the last two by controlling the distance and landing strong punches. No finish on this fight as we headed to the scorecards.

The scorecard read 29-28 Sterling, 29-28 Assuncao, and 29-28 Assuncao. Not a very impressive performance but still a large one for his first victory since October 2014. Raphael Assuncao says he will be in the octagon more consistently in the future. He could be two or three fights away from a title shot.

