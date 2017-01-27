UFC Denver: Performance Bonus Predictions

Which fighters are primed for a big performance when the UFC visit Denver, Colorado on Saturday night? The following fighters could be banking an extra $50k this weekend.

The first ever UFC event took place at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 1993. The fledgeling organisation returned to Denver for their second event the following year.

Fast forward more than 23 years and the UFC are returning to where it all began. The Pepsi Center is the 2017 venue, with Denver, Colorado the familiar destination.

The $50k performance of the night bonuses are usually awarded to the fighters competing in the fight of the night. Typically two additional bonuses are paid to the fighters who put in the most impressive performances, whether that is a dominant win or a spectacular finish.

Here are the fighters I expect to see pocket an extra $50k for their efforts in Denver on Saturday night.

Performance of the Night – Valentina Shevchenko

At four of the past five UFC events, a performance bonus has been awarded to the winner of the main event. I expect to see another one dished out once Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena have taken care of business on Saturday.

Shevchenko and Pena have set themselves apart as the two top contenders at 135 pounds, but this is a fight that could get away from Pena in a hurry.

On the feet, Pena will be a sitting duck against an opponent who times counters perfectly and increases her output with each passing round. If Pena is unable to woman handle Shevchenko things could get ugly for the Spokane native.

Pena is determined and aggressive, but hittable. Very, very hittable, especially as she pushes forward relentlessly looking for takedowns. Shevchenko has all the necessary tools, including a proven five-round gas tank, to turn this into a one-sided beating and put Pena away in the main event rounds.

Performance of the Night – Francis Ngannou

In Andrei Arlovski’s previous six bouts, only one has gone the distance. Apart from that sour three round affair with Frank Mir in 2015, all of those fights have seen either Arlovski, or his opponent — or both — receive a bonus.

Francis Ngannou provides the opposition on Saturday. Both are hard-hitting, accurate, athletic heavyweights. It is hard to imagine this one going the full three rounds.

Make no mistake either, this is not an easy fight for Ngannou. His 4-0 UFC record has come against significantly less impressive opposition. While Arlovski has lost his past three against some of the best heavyweights in the world, he remains by far the most talented opponent of Ngannou’s young career.

If the surging prospect does win, don’t be surprised to see it end in another highlight reel finish. Brett Rogers, Sergei Kharitonov, Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, and the great Fedor Emelianenko, have all blasted Arlovski out in previous bouts. At his most exciting, win or lose, Arlovski’s fights are glorious train wrecks. Another one on Saturday night should earn Francis Ngannou the second performance bonus of his UFC career.

Fight of the Night – Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

I know what you’re thinking. No love for the prelims? Are all the bonuses being dished out to the main card fighters? Over the past 10 UFC events, eight bouts have been awarded fight of the night honours. Six of them featured on the main card. Two events did not have a fight of the night award.

This card has enough quality and well-matched battles to ensure that we see a fight of the night bonus, and I expect it to go to the welterweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal.

Cerrone has looked fantastic since moving up to 170 pounds. The Cowboy is a perfect 4-0 at welterweight and has finished all four of those opponents inside the distance. Were it not for the heroic antics of Doo Ho Choi and Cub Swanson at UFC 206, Cerrone and Matt Brown would probably have been awarded the fight of the night last time out.

Jorge Masvidal might be the perfect foil for Cerrone. Not only is he a slick striker who should be able to match Cerrone on the feet, but his brief encounter with Jake Ellenberger in his last fight showed us something different.

Masvidal was more aggressive than we have ever seen him in the cage. It paid dividends, not only earning him a win but making the four-minute fight one of Masvidal’s most thrilling contests. Between them, Cerrone and Masvidal have earned four fight of the night bonuses in the UFC. I expect them to make it five on Saturday.

Will the predictions be correct? Tune in on Saturday night at watch the exciting UFC card and find out.

