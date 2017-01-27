UFC Denver Main Event Unfolding Under the Shadow of Ronda Rousey

The winner of UFC Denver’s main event Saturday will likely become the next challenger to the women’s bantamweight title. Yet there’s a good chance the general public is oblivious to who either fighter in the main event is.

And for that, you can thank Ronda Rousey. Not directly, mind you. Rousey herself did nothing more than seize an opportunity. In fact, her very presence in the sport is what allowed women to have the opportunity to fight in the UFC. She is (as is well documented) the reason UFC President Dana White changed his mind on women fighting in the Octagon.

More accurately, you can thank the promotion’s obsession with Rousey for the rest of the women’s bantamweight division being an afterthought.

Right back to her Strikeforce days, when Rousey captured the bantamweight crown from Miesha Tate, Rousey has been turning heads. Yet she also set a precedent for what being a female champion in the UFC supposedly is — and unfortunately, it’s not all about fighting. There are the magazine covers, the movies, the talk shows, the exposure the UFC fell in love with (even though they were responsible for a good chunk of it).

Rousey’s crossover success story resulted in the UFC falling in love not with women’s MMA, but with Rousey herself. She was the golden child; with Dana White, it seemed she could do no wrong. When new owners WME-IMG took control of the organization in 2016 after the historic $4 billion-plus purchase of the MMA promotion, you would think the company, with its history in talent promotion, would have set its sights on producing some new stars.

Call it an insurance policy in a sport that is anything but predictable.

Instead, Ronda’s return at UFC 207 continued to be the Rousey show. Promotion for the fight was entirely one-sided. Amanda Nunes? If you weren’t a dedicated fan of the sport you might not have even realized she was the reigning champ. Worryingly, at least one WME-IMG rep was actually referring to Nunes as “cannon fodder” backstage.

It was a bizarre approach from a company that should know how to build stars. Yet they continued a trend the UFC started in mismanaging female talent. When Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey, Holm got a decent push. Yet when Holm was upset in her very next fight by Miesha Tate, the UFC seemed snakebitten.

Tate, like Rousey, had everything needed to be a huge star. A longtime vet of the sport, she was a trailblazer. Talented in the cage, articulate on the mic, and yes, gorgeous. All the things that made Rousey a success. Still, the UFC failed to give her a push. At least until forced to at UFC 200, when they had to choose between having a retired former champ headline, or an actual, relevant title fight.

At least they made the right decision there. Still, Amanda Nunes went out and upset Tate. At that point, the sale of the promotion was pretty much a done deal. Every single WME-IMG employee with any connection to the pending sale should have been watching that fight. What they should have seen was a powerful striker with plenty of charisma claiming the throne. Instead, Nunes, the champion, was ignored and overlooked all the way to UFC 207.

It’s bizarre. Nunes seems like a ready-made success story. She’s the first openly gay UFC champion. She’s more than happy to talk, and though English isn’t her first language, she has followed fellow Brazilian Junior Dos Santos in making significant improvements. How significant? When Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff first met, they were using Google Translate to help communication. Now? Nunes showed up on Desus and Mero recently, no translator required.

Ronda Rousey appeared on Ellen prior to UFC 207. Great, but why not Nunes as well? Do we believe that WME-IMG can’t get their first openly gay champion a spot on the talk show of one of the most prominent gay celebrities? It’s baffling.

Yet here we are again, with UFC Denver on the horizon, and it seems the women’s bantamweight division is still operating in the shadow of Ronda Rousey. There has been more talk about whether Rousey will retire in recent weeks than there has been of the fight between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko. Frankly, the UFC was not prepared for the reality of a post-Rousey MMA world.

That’s a shame. Shevchenko is coming off a big win over former champ Holly Holm. Pena is a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that, however, given the current champion can’t even get a push.

There are storylines to push here, if that’s what the promotion needs. Pena appeared on the very season of The Ultimate Fighter that Rousey coached on. A Team Tate fighter, she won the show. There were definitely some sparks between her and Rousey. Shevchenko, meanwhile, lost a decision to Nunes not that long ago. A win Saturday could see a rematch booked, with much higher stakes.

Eventually, the UFC is going to need to accept that, be it now or sometime in the future, the Rousey show will be over. It’s time to start planning for that eventuality now. Really, they should already have been planning for it.

