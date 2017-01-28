UFC Denver: Francis Ngannou Flattens Andrei Arlovski With Brutal KO

A classic veteran vs. prospect bout took place at UFC Denver, as the terrifying Francis Ngannou took on former champion Andrei Arlovski.

Francis Ngannou has taken the heavyweight division by storm. In a division that has gone dry of new and exciting talent, the UFC is desperate to see Ngannou victorious in the toughest test of his career so far. Ngannou has fought four times in the UFC and has won all of those bouts by stoppage, last time out beating Anthony Hamilton with a kimura.

However Ngannou has never faced top tier talent before and jumping from Anthony Hamilton to Andrei Arlovski could be a large jump for him, but his power could easily crack the fading chin of Arlovski. Ngannou is a fresh name in the heavyweight rankings and Ngannou hopes to prove that he is more than a one-trick pony.

Andrei Arlovski has been around for as long as anyone can remember. He was the heavyweight king back in the old days and has fought a who’s who in his career, ranging all the way from Fedor to Anthony Johnson.

Now, however, Andrei Arlovski has fallen on some hard times by losing three in a row. Another loss would put him at the dreaded four losses in a row and could send his historic career into jeopardy or onto the chopping block. Can Arlovski’s chin stand up to the vicious power of Ngannou to keep his storied career alive?

The two plodded towards each other to start out, Ngannou grazed Arlovski for the first shot of the fight. Arlovski understandably stayed at a distance while Ngannou looked for Arlovski to make a mistake. Arlovski rushed in with a punch, Ngannou cracked him on the chin. Arlovski fell and Francis made sure he wasn’t getting up.

Ngannou was fading backwards with an uppercut and just flattened Arlovski. It is very possible that we could be looking at a future Heavyweight champion.

Under two minutes of the first round was all the time it took for the heavyweight division’s newest contender to announce himself for real. He is the third heavyweight to begin his career with 5 straight finishes. Ngannou claims that he is still improving and that we haven’t seen the best yet. You do not want to get that phone call that you are fighting Francis Ngannou next.

