UFC: Dana White warns Conor McGregor Of “Epic Fall”

Conor McGregor’s desire is clear. He wants to box Floyd Mayweather Jnr. in an astronomical money fight. UFC President Dana White had some words of warning for McGregor at the UFC Denver post-fight press conference.

On Saturday night in Denver, Jason Knight, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal and Valentina Shevchenko all secured thrilling victories inside the octagon. Millions will have watched live on FOX, where all four were utterly brilliant.

Yet when Dana White arrived at the post-fight press conference in Denver, he faced questions regarding a fighter who was more than 4,500 miles away.

“An Experience with Conor McGregor” took place in Manchester on Saturday. It was there that the UFC lightweight champion insisted he would be going after a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jnr, with or without the UFC’s involvement.

“I didn’t hear all that,” said White when asked about the comments at the Denver press conference. “When you’re about to go on and do a pay-per-view that you’re charging people $5 to listen to you talk, I’m sure you’ve gotta talk some pretty crazy s#?t. You know how I feel about Conor. I’ve always shown Conor nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us then let me tell ya, it’ll be an epic fall.”

VIDEO: Dana White warns Conor McGregor of an "epic fall." pic.twitter.com/BIZYpoRP6Z — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 29, 2017

“An Experience With Conor McGregor” aired live on pay-per-view, with fans paying $5 to stream the event. The Irishman took a number of swipes at the UFC both before, and during the sit-down interview. McGregor boasted that there were 5,000 fans in attendance via Instagram.

McGregor pulled no punches in telling the Manchester audience what he thinks about the potential bout with Mayweather. The sport’s biggest star welcomed the UFC to the negotiating table. He was also clear that the fight can be made without their blessing if it comes to it.

“With the Ali Act I believe I can,” McGregor said. “Especially now there’s offers on the table. But I think it’s smoother if we’re all involved. I think we’re all about good business. I’ve done great business with the UFC, with Dana, with everyone. I think it’s smoother if everyone just gets together and we get it involved. But again, everyone’s got to know their place.

“Everyone’s got to know their place,” McGregor emphasised again. “There’s Mayweather Promotions, there’s the UFC, and now the newly former McGregor promotions, and we’re all in the mix. So that’s what I’m saying. Nobody is my boss. I know Floyd likes to say Dana is my boss and he decides. Hell no. Nobody decides this. If they let people go fight jiu-jitsu tournaments, they can’t stop me going to fight a boxing fight.”

If the UFC are unwilling to make the sort of heavy sacrifices that will be necessary to make a fight with Mayweather a reality, we are likely to see McGregor challenge the UFC’s contracts in a way that has never really been done before.

With both Mayweather and McGregor considering themselves the “A side” in any potential deal, the amount of money left on the table for the UFC will be a significantly smaller percentage than the promotion are used to.

Given Dana White’s warning to McGregor in Denver, negotiations for this bout continue to be the most fascinating in UFC history.

