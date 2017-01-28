UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk KOs NBA Mascot
UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most dominant and feared fighters today. She brought her talents to the hardwood yesterday.
There is no doubt that UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the best UFC fighters today. She is one of the most feared fighters in the octagon, but perhaps she should also be feared outside of the Octagon.
Jedrzejczyk recently attended an NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns in Colorado. During an intermission, Jedrzejczyk had some fun on the court with Rocky the Mountain Lion, the mascot for the Denver Nuggets.
Jedrzejczyk playfully exchanged gentle punches with Rocky, until she delivered a vicious right hook, forcing the mascot to spin and fall face first on the hardwood floor.
This isn’t Jedrzejczyk’s first time on the main stage of a sporting event. During the weekend of a UFC on Fox event in July of last year, Jedrzejczyk attended her first baseball game in Chicago when she visited the White Sox. Jedrzejczyk threw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.
With mixed martial arts being the fastest growing sport in the world and after the UFC’s popularity skyrocketed the past 15 months, the promotion has found ways to form a sports crossover with some of its stars, including Jedrzejczyk. With occasions like this, the UFC can only gain from this, possibly earning a few fans each time one of their fighters attend a sporting event and take part in their pregame or halftime festivities.
Jedrzejczyk is 13-0 in her career and has successfully defended the strawweight title four times, most recently against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205. She recently took part in The Ultimate Fighter, serving as a coach against Claudia Gadelha. She’s recorded just one knockout win in her career, two if her fight against Rocky was an official UFC match. She has won her last three fights in impressive fashion, dominating her opponents while going the distance through five full rounds.
