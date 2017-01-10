UFC cancels plans for Fight Night event on March 3 in Las Vegas

The UFC has scrapped plans for an upcoming Fight Night card on March 3 that was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

The event was expected to coincide with UFC 209, which takes place the next night on March 4 but now plans have changed.

UFC officials announced the move on Tuesday while stating that the postponed event will be rescheduled for a later date although nothing was added to the calendar for 2017 just yet.

This is the second event of 2017 that has been rescheduled after UFC 208 was moved from Anaheim in January to Brooklyn on February 11. The Anaheim card was already rescheduled for August.

The UFC Fight Night card on March 3 didn’t have any fights booked yet and was originally scheduled to appear on UFC Fight Pass, the promotion’s digital streaming service.