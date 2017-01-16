UFC adds new talent Tom Duquesnoy

UFC signs BAMMA two division champion, Tom Duquesnoy.

“Hot prospect” is a term that’s thrown around often across sports; creating a lot of hype for the athlete to live up to. Tom Duquesnoy is frequently described in such a way as he heads towards a 2017 debut in the UFC. The Paris, France native has been a star while competing in Europe. This confirms the growing speculation that he would be headed to the UFC.

Known as “Fire Kid,” Duquesnoy competes for the BAMMA promotion where he is the current bantamweight and featherweight champion. At 23-years old he’s put together a 14-1 professional career that dates back to 2012. Duquesnoy announced the move to the UFC via his Facebook page.

“I signed with UFC. I cannot wait to step into the cage and compete against the best in the game,” Duquesnoy posted. “I will let you know when and where will be my next fight”

Duquesnoy trains with the Jackson-Winklejohn camp that has a number of different champions and contenders within its ranks. The signing was also confirmed when Jackson-Winklejohn trainer, Brandon Gibson, confirmed the change in promotion on Twitter and Instagram.

Duquesnoy is an excellent finisher, having ended 11 of his 14 professional wins; with seven knockouts and four submissions. Duquesnoy needed only a combined two minutes and thirty-seven seconds to claim both of the titles he holds for the promotion. His last bout was in December where he defeated Alan Philpott to defend the 135-pound title. Duquesnoy joins a promotion that includes a number of exciting fighters such as new champion Cody Garbrandt, along with former champions, Dominick Cruz and T.J. Dillashaw.

The UFC has yet to release an official statement about the signing. No plans are set on a potential opponent or a debut date for the newest European acquisition to join the UFC ranks.

