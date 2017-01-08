UFC: A Year of Uncertainty Ahead in 2017

It’s been quite a run for the UFC recently, what could 2017 possibly have in store for us to match such a historic and record breaking year?

2016 was possibly the craziest, most unpredictable, and indisputably the most important year in the history of the UFC. Pay-Per-View records were broken, the Octagon landed in New York for the first time, the first ever two division champion was crowned, all of the USADA violations happened, and it felt as if the sport finally broke into the mainstream. So what could 2017 have in store to even hold a candle to the legendary 2016?

TJ Dillashaw, Holly Holm, Fabricio Werdum, Luke Rockhold, Rafael dos Anjos, Miesha Tate, Robbie Lawler, Eddie Alvarez, Dominick Cruz. 2016 was the fall of champions and the year of the underdog. A belt changed hands nine different times in 2016. Only Demetrious Johnson (two defenses), Joanna Jędrzejczyk (two defenses), and Daniel Cormier (zero defenses, but defeated Anderson Silva) were able to make it through the year with their respective titles.

So now that we have all these new champions, what does 2017 hold for them? How many titles could we see change hands this year? No title defenses (Holm-De Randamie is for the first featherweight belt) have been scheduled at the time of this article, already marking a slow start to the year

It’s impossible to talk about the future of the UFC with mentioning Conor McGregor. McGregor had quite the year as he took the sport to a new level and became the first ever two-weight world champion before being stripped of one of those belts less than a month later. If 2017 holds one thing certain for McGregor, it’s money. Whether or not it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley, GSP, Jose Aldo, or even Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is set for tons of money no matter wherever it comes from.

Conor was at first rumored to return around September of next year, but a recent interview told otherwise, as McGregor revealed his plans to return shortly after the holiday break. Dana White, however, sticks to his claim of September. Can 2017 once again be the year of Conor McGregor, or will the luck of the Irish finally run out?

2016 was the year of the “super/money fight”, with Conor McGregor fittingly leading the charge by moving up weight classes. But now with many of our newest champions calling for the money fight before defeating their rightful contenders, the superfight, much like the interim belt in 2016, could start to become lose its value.

A backstage encounter between middleweight champion Michael Bisping and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley showed them verbally agreeing to an 180-pound catchweight bout. While this is most certainly a fun matchup, both have clear-cut next-in-line challengers that should be dealt with first: Yoel Romero for Michael Bisping, and both Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia for Woodley. Newly crowned Cody Garbrandt has also joined in on this trend, calling for either Jose Aldo or Conor McGregor next, while TJ Dillashaw (or a rematch with Cruz) is clearly the next in line.

As a baseline, a champion should have at least three title defenses and must have no clear-cut challenger in line to move up, unless under very special circumstances. There’s nothing wrong with a good money fight every once in a while, but if we start seeing champion vs. champion every other month then it becomes Christmas every day. It just won’t mean as much anymore.

As of right now, just looking at what 2017 has to offer is very limited. It cannot even hold a candle to 2016 in that regard. 2017 has yet schedule anything remarkable, and the only PPV headliner is the first-ever women’s featherweight title between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

To make matters worse, Mighty Mouse is hurt, Cormier is hurt, featherweight is a complete wreck, McGregor is preparing for a child, Stipe is taking time off, and Bisping and Woodley don’t seem interested in fighting their top contenders. If the UFC wants to continue to build upon the massive success it had in 2016, it’s gotta do something and fast. When the big fights do start to roll back in again, there could be nobody left to care.

So what can we expect from 2017? While early indications show nothing much, MMA is still the craziest sport on earth, and with a little bit of patience until March/April, we should see champions begin to regularly defend their belts again. It’s going to be tough coming down from last year’s high, but remembering that 2016 was a little too crazy is probably the best way to prepare yourself for what will likely be a slower year.

