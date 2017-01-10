UFC 209: Why We Don’t Need Woodley-Thompson II (yet)

The main event for UFC 209 has officially been announced, and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his belt for the second time against Stephen Thompson. It’ll be a great fight, but it’s not the one we need right now.

At UFC 205, Woodley and Thompson put on one of the best fights of the year. The battle for the 170-pound title won “Fight of the Night” honors, and ended in a controversial majority draw. That decision kept the belt with Woodley, with fans everywhere calling for an immediate rematch.

The rematch at UFC 209 in Las Vegas will likely be another scintillating show. Its draw is undeniable, and it deserves main event billing. However, right now, there are other contenders who deserve their shot at the welterweight title. While bucking their recent trend of avoiding immediate rematches, the UFC is continuing to chase the dollar, rather than the right fight.

With a look at the first pay-per-view event of 2017, we know we’re nitpicking. UFC 209 is shaping up to be an amazing card, and Woodley-Thompson II belongs on top. Unfortunately, this move holds up one of the deepest divisions in the promotion, due to the fact that it will probably sell more PPVs.

This looks to be the new way the UFC functions, and it’s hard to argue with. Conor McGregor has changed the game in recent years, and the $4 billion sale of the promotion hasn’t done anything to steady the boat. The rematch between Woodley and “Wonderboy” is another misstep for the new owners, leaving more questions than answers for 2017.

The thing about winning a belt is that you have to do just that. Win.

Thompson’s performance against Woodley was great, and we’re still not sure how he got out of that guillotine. But with 25 minutes to decisively win the welterweight title at Madison Square Garden, Thompson failed. When it comes to winning titles, it takes more than not losing to take the belt from the champ.

Get the FanSided App

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a rematch, or that the decision could’ve gone in another direction. It is surprising, though, that relatively recent title fights between McGregor-Aldo, Condit-Lawler, and Cruz-Dillashaw, weren’t given the same treatment. High-profile and big-draw rematches were instead ignored for other bouts, including a “superfight” that never happened between McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos, and a third bout between Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber.

The biggest difference between those fights, and the first bout between Woodley and Thompson, is that none of them ended in a draw. However controversial, or instantly decisive, they had a decided winner and loser. Despite that, immediate rematches in those fights would’ve been seen as proper, intriguing bouts for fans and the UFC.

Following the bout, Woodley began to call out everyone except Thompson. Linked with the likes of McGregor, Michael Bisping, and Nick Diaz, it seemed as though the rematch was the last thing on Woodley’s mind.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

A “superfight” with Bisping or McGregor was the last thing the massively-talented 170-pound weight class needed. While a rematch with Thompson doesn’t exactly move-the-line at welterweight, it seems as though it could’ve been worse.

Instead, we’ll be treated to the likes of Lawler, Condit, Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and more battling to reserve their spot in line while Thompson gets another shot. That sounds like a win-win for everyone. Any combination of those four fighters going head-to-head is must-watch action.

Let’s offer another scenario.

The number-one contender at welterweight is Demian Maia. The Brazilian has won six fights in a row, and his submission of Condit last August was one of the most impressive performances of 2016. Defeating Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson, Matt Brown, and Condit in his last four bouts, Maia has earned his second career title-shot.

The matchup has intrigue, too. Pitting one of the greatest jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history against the wrestling, power, and precision of Woodley, this is exactly the type of fight the UFC was made for.

While not the potential PPV-pull that Thompson has proven to be, giving Maia his fight with Woodley opens “Wonderboy” up to a number of intriguing bouts. Whether it would be Cerrone, Lawler, or any of the top-tier at 170-pounds, the fights are there for Thompson.

For Maia, there’s too much to lose. The 39-year-old is on his most impressive run in nearly a decade. He’s already turned down a fight with Lawler, citing his status as the number-one contender. Instead, he will sit on the sidelines, and we will be treated to Woodley-Thompson II. As mentioned before, that’s not the end of the world. It’s just the wrong fight, right now.

UFC 209 is looking like a great event. While we’re looking forward to Woodley-Thompson II, it’s the wrong welterweight title fight to begin the year. Holding up an already loaded division, and going against recent promotional trends, the UFC is continuing to shift the way they operate. What that means for Maia, and fighters like him in the future, remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared on