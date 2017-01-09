UFC 209: Tyron Woodley Grants Wonderboy a Rematch

UFC 209 has its first title fight, as Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will attempt to find an undisputed welterweight champion.

UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley revealed his opponent on his podcast, The Morning Wood Show with Deez Nuts.

Deja vu. Again Tyron Woodley tried to avoid fighting Stephen Thompson by seeking money fights. He even got the next deserving contender, Demian Maia, involved by offering him the fight. However, like last time, Woodley conceded and will fight Stephen Thompson again.

Woodley explained that Thompson got under his skin by posting a bout agreement that was unsigned by the champion. Woodley believes Thompson does not deserve the shot, because, “the only controversy is whether I won or if it was a draw.”

Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley’s battle in Madison Square Garden was an incredible fight that ended with both men having their hands raised. Woodley undoubtedly won rounds one and four, while Wonderboy won the rest by a close margin (with the exception of the final round). The draw stems from round four being a 10-8 round, with Tyron Woodley scoring multiple knockdowns and nearly finishing the fight via guillotine.

Nevertheless, the fight will be run back, and we’ll get to see rounds six through possibly 10 between the two best welterweights in the world.

UFC 209 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4. As of right now, the card looks like this (with the possible addition of a lightweight clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson):

(C) Tyron Woodley vs. #1 Stephen Thompson

#3 Alistair Overeem vs. #7 Mark Hunt

Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur

Todd Duffee vs. Mark Godbeer

Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins

Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro

