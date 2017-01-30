UFC 208: Jarred Brooks Replaces Neil Seery, Faces Ian McCall

Ian McCall was set to finally face Neil Seery at UFC 208 but there has been a change of opponent just two weeks out.

If you are a fan of UFC favourite Ian McCall please sit down before reading the rest of this article. There is both good news and bad.

McCall will finally return to fighting at UFC 208 but it will NOT be against Ireland’s Neil Seery who has had to withdraw from the fight. Seery announced via his personal Facebook that he has had to pull out due to a death in the family.

The fight with McCall was to be the last of Seery’s MMA career. He has not said if he will take another fight after dealing with the family tragedy.

I pulled out of my fight in 2 weeks due to losing my mother in law today sorry to everyone who bought tickets but family comes first.

Seery is being replaced by UFC newcomer Jarred Brooks who is a 23-year old undefeated (11-0) fighter out of Indiana. The young man has a lot of hype surrounding him as he comes into the fight but he is facing a true veteran of the sport.

McCall (13-5-1) has faced the who’s who of the sport not only in the UFC but all around the world. The WEC veteran holds wins over Brad Pickett, Jussier Formiga, Dustin Ortiz and Darrel Montague and has won two of his last three outings.

It has been a tough couple of years for ‘Uncle Creepy’ but just two weeks out from fight night it would seem that he will finally get back into the octagon for the first time since UFC 183 which took place in January 2015

The UFC newcomer has a real test stood in front of him come fight night but being away from the UFC for over two years may be disastrous for McCall but being a wily veteran he has years and years of experience to fall back on.

