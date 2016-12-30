UFC 207 live blog: Updates on Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes, entire fight card

In Las Vegas on Friday night, Ronda Rousey makes her return to the octagon as she takes on champion Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Rousey, 29, has not fought since her knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, the first of her career. Since Rousey was dethroned, the title belt has changed hands twice, with Holm losing to Miesha Tate and Tate losing to Nunes in July in a fight that lasted just over three minutes. This will be Nunes' first title defense since her victory at UFC 200 in July. The co-main event Friday is a bantamweight title fight in the men's division between champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt.

Follow along below for live updates and analysis on the entire UFC 207 fight card, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.

