UFC 207 Results: TJ Dillashaw Stifles John Lineker to Secure Title Shot

In what was a clear number-one contender bout for the winner of Cruz/Garbrandt, former champion TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker faced off on the UFC 207 main card.

TJ Dillashaw is the former UFC bantamweight champion and feels wronged at Cody Garbrandt receiving a title shot before him and will look to leave no doubt anymore. Dillashaw won the belt with a massive upset over Renan Barao and defended it over Joe Soto and Barao before losing a razor close decision to Dominick Cruz.

Dillashaw avenged one of his previous losses in his last outing with a decision victory over Raphael Assuncao, earning him this number-one contender bout. A win tonight will make him almost a lock for the rematch with Cruz or the grudge match with Garbrandt, should Garbrandt pull off the upset.

John Lineker’s move to bantamweight was one of the best decisions he’s made in his career. Lineker is 4-0 since moving up to the division but the failed weight cut in his last outing against John Dodson (Lineker won by unanimous decision) prevented him from getting the next title shot. Lineker has some freakish KO power in his hands and will look to send a serious statement to the division with an impressive over former champion TJ Dillashaw.

The opening round began with Dillashaw’s movement and early head kick that missed. Dillashaw tried a leg kick that Lineker caught but Dillashaw scrambled to his feet but got yet another kick caught and another takedown for Lineker. Dillashaw remained on the outside trying to land jabs and kicks to keep Lineker away. Dillashaw later rushed in and took John Lineker to the ground and took control with half guard and side control. Dillashaw proceeded to control John on the ground before he slowly worked his way up to his feet.

TJ remained on the outside with kicks and Lineker just couldn’t seem to get close. When John finally did land a shot Dillashaw smiled and both egged each other on. End of the first round ended with a body kick from Dillashaw.

Round two had Lineker push forward right away but get countered with a Dillashaw takedown. TJ threatened with back control but Lineker escaped and worked his way back to his feet. Dillashaw stayed at a distance, landing more kicks and not allowing Dodson to do anything. A third consecutive takedown cemented all the momentum in favor of Dillashaw. More GNP from Dillashaw had Lineker rolling for survival which gave TJ the mount position.

Instead of trying to escape, Lineker tried to punch back instead of trying to escape, giving TJ plenty of time to work his way into a better spot and land more punches. The second finished just like that. A huge round for TJ Dillashaw.

TJ Dillashaw opened the third round with a front kick to Lineker’s chest. Lineker started to throw a little more volume until Dillashaw took him back down again, that time Lineker got right back up. Dillashaw continued to work Lineker with counters and kicks before getting yet another takedown and just proceeded to beat the crap out of Lineker.

Lineker had no answer on the ground and Dillashaw tried to lock in a calf slicer that Lineker was able to take advantage of and get back up. Lineker tried some hail mary punches at the bell but it was too late. One of the best performances from TJ Dillashaw since the two Renan Barao fights.

The judge’s scorecards read all three judges scoring it 30-26 in favor of the former champion, TJ Dillashaw. Dillashaw in the post fight interview called Dominick Cruz a b*tch and accuses him of being scared. There’s no question anymore that he deserves the next title shot bar no craziness in Cruz/Garbrandt later tonight.

