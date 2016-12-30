UFC 207 Results: Ray Borg Blankets Louis Smolka

Ray Borg’s wicked top-game led to a victory over Louis Smolka at UFC 207, landing constant takedowns over three rounds.

Louis Smolka was surging through the UFC flyweight rankings with his incredible ground skills. Then he ran into the debuting Brandon Moreno on short notice. In an absolute stunner, Moreno submitted Smolka with a guillotine in the first round. Smolka looks to bounce back strong against fellow great grappler Ray Borg.

Ray Borg also looks to bounce back, as his win streak was cut short by a masterful performance from Justin Scoggins. When he is at his best, Borg floats around in top position with constant transitions. It is worth

Smolka immediately established distance strikes, holding a five-inch height advantage over Ray Borg. After a slip from Borg, he was able to recover and land a beautiful takedown into side control. He attempted a d’arce choke but Smolka was able to break out.

It did not slow Borg down though as he quickly transitioned to the back. Smolka attempted to stand but was slammed to the canvas by Borg. “The Tazmexican Devil” took full mount, then went for an armbar, which turned into an omoplata. A bruised Smolka escaped the submission, but was stuck in bottom position as the round ended.

Smolka attempted to establish a long jab, but Borg quickly closed the distance and landed a takedown, defending a scramble from Smolka in the process. Borg took side control and Smolka countered with a leg lock. Borg defended well and re-established side control.

Borg stayed in top position like glue, stifling all of Smolka’s attempts to scramble. An arm-triangle attempt from Borg was defended by Smolka. Smolka looked for a guillotine but could not get, and the second round ended the same as the first, with Borg in top position.

In between rounds, Borg claimed his ankle was hurt. Borg immediately clinched up to start the third round and took down a resistant Smolka. Borg looked for another arm-triangle but could not get it again. After fighting off a takedown and separating, Smolka opened up with strikes but it was too little too late from the Hawaiian.

Borg earned a clear-cut decision, with a 30-26 on two of the scorecards. He did not know if the ankle was truly broken, but did say that it was hurt. He also explained that he plans on staying at flyweight despite missing weight in two of his last three fights.

