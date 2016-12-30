UFC 207 Results: Niko Price Submits Brandon Thatch in Debut

Niko Price debuted on the prelims of UFC 207 against Brandon Thatch. Thatch needed a win to avoid being cut, while Price looked to upset the oddsmakers.

Brandon Thatch debuted in the UFC in 2013, riding a streak of seven consecutive first-round finishes. His first two performances cemented him as a top prospect, as he continued his dominance with two more first round knockouts, including a knockout of the night against Justin Edwards in his debut.

However, since facing higher levels of competition, Brandon Thatch’s star has faded as he has dropped three fights in a row, and his inability to defend submissions has shown itself to be his Achilles heel. This is a must win fight for Thatch, as he is in imminent danger of being cut from the roster if he were to suffer another defeat.

Niko Price is a UFC newcomer who boasts an 8-0 record and trains out of American Top Team in Florida. Price is stepping in for his injured teammate Sabah Homasi, and he looks to make the most out of the tremendous opportunity to debut on a card that has been given so much attention.

Brandon Thatch started the fight with a sharp inside low kick. Price responded with a counter left that was blocked. Thatch used his jab to continuously feint so he could gauge Price’s movement and reactions.

Price threw a nice high kick, but in a scramble Thatch was able to get Price’s back. Price showed good awareness to hold on to Thatch’s right leg to prevent him from completely gaining control and getting hooks in. In the clinch, Thatch landed a great knee that landed flush on Price’s face.

A frustrated Price moved forward intently and drove Thatch backward into the fence before completing a takedown that landed right next to his corner. As Price maintained pressure on the top, his corner men advised him to stay heavy and land short elbows.

Thatch stayed busy from the bottom, and after regaining full guard he grabbed a double wrist lock and threatened a Kimura off his back. To his credit, Price kept his composure and was able to straighten his arm and pull his wrist free.

Price advanced to side control and after trapping Thatch’s left arm, he attempted to secure an arm triangle for a few seconds. Price then gave up the arm triangle but landed a nice elbow and a few short shots. Thatch was anxious to get back to his feet but in another scramble lost his back to Price.

After rolling to his back, Thatch found himself in a precarious situation as Price looked to secure an arm triangle once again. However, this time Price was in side control and used his leverage to tighten the submission. Thatch held out for as long as he could but ended up tapping.

Price was ecstatic with his debut performance and happily told Joe Rogan that he would fight anyone late notice. He ended his interview by pleading his case for a submission of the night bonus to UFC President Dana White.

Price put up an excellent showing despite being a late notice replacement and facing a dangerous opponent who desperately needed a win. He should continue to build his resume and gain experience in the octagon by fighting a fairly green fighter in his next match.

Thatch, on the other hand, looked completely devastated by his fourth straight loss due to submission. He knew coming in that it was a must win fight, and he lost in the first round to a UFC newcomer. The UFC will likely cut him, but he is a good bet to find success in another organization, perhaps Bellator or World Series of Fighting.

