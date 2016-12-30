UFC 207 Results: Magny Defeats Hendricks In Controversial Decision

Coming off a loss into a big fight is not easy but UFC welterweight Neil Magny got the job done.

Magny defeated former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas in what many believe was a controversial decision.

Magny took on a Hendricks that missed weight for the second straight time. Hendricks had previously said that he would retire from MMA if he lost to Magny but no official statement has been released on that.

Magny attempted to use his length to keep Hendricks at range which was effective for some time. Hendricks would sell out for a takedown and Magny would be able to scramble out and land some shots.

Later in the first round, Hendricks was able to take Magny down and land some ground and pound in between Magny’s triangle attempts.

The second round was all Hendricks with takedowns and ground and pound. Magny would get back up and Hendricks would take him right back down, hard.

In the third round Magny used his strikes more, using a clear sense of urgency he used his range to keep Hendricks away and while he still got taken down, he was able to use his strikes off his back to score on Hendricks.

For most, it seemed as though it was a clear cut decision for Hendricks in this one but the judges felt otherwise.

Prior to this fight, Magny lost to Lorenz Larkin at UFC 202 via TKO. Before that fight, Magny was riding a three-fight win streak with wins over Erick Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, and Hector Lombard. His first win streak was also impressive as it contained seven wins with names like Tim Means, Hyun Gyu Lim and Alex Garcia on his resume.

Magny will now look to start another win streak and add his name to the list of welterweight title contenders.

