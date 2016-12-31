UFC 207 Results: Amanda Nunes Silences Ronda Rousey

We have a new star on our hands, Amanda Nunes soundly defeated Ronda Rousey with strikes in the first round to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight belt.

While the UFC paid little attention to Amanda Nunes during the build-up of the end-of-year card, they’re going to have to start now. The Brazilian striker met a blitzing Ronda Rousey in the center of the cage, and pieced her up repeatedly before winning via TKO.

Ronda Rousey did not blitz as expected, but Amanda Nunes annihilated her. Ronda threw a front kick, Nunes capitalized with a three-punch combination that rocked Rousey. From there, it was all Nunes.

Punch after punch landed on Rousey’s face, without any visual attempts at blocking any strikes. Ronda did not attempt a takedown, she just kept eating punches. Nunes landed one last right straight along the fence that sent Rousey wobbling, and Herb Dean had seen enough.

Amanda Nunes is now 7-2 in the Octagon and has successfully defended her title for the very first time. This is the first time the women’s bantamweight title has not switched hands since Rousey’s final title defense against Bethe Correia in August 2015.

Amanda Nunes went on to drop a promo, telling fans to pay attention to her and the bantamweight division, not Ronda Rousey.

It’s back to the drawing board for Ronda Rousey, who took over a year off after losing her title to Holly Holm. This could possibly have been the last we see of Rousey in the Octagon.

Up next for the champion is likely the winner of the bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Peña, which is set for January 28, 2017.

