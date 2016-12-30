UFC 207 Results: Alex Garcia Knocks Mike Pyle Off His Feet

Alex Garcia was able to get back in the win column at UFC 207 with a brutal knockout victory over Mike Pyle.

Mike Pyle has been around the game for a long time. At 41 years old he is 10-7 in his UFC career and 27-12-1 in his MMA career. Pyle is still a threat even at his age but is coming off a brutal KO loss to Alberto Mina in his last outing. A victory over Alex Garcia will end what has been a middling 2016 on a high note, but another brutal loss could possibly mark the final time we see Pyle in the cage.

Alex Garcia has finished 9 of 13 wins in his career in the first round, and some feel his potential has yet to be shown. The 29-year-old’s career has been unable to take off as of yet, going 3-2 in his first 5 Octagon bouts. His last outing was a late TKO loss to Sean Strickland and he will be looking to get back on track with a win over the longtime veteran Mike Pyle.

The first round began tentatively with Garcia pushing the pace and landing some decent shots before landing a takedown. Garcia used a lot of his pure power and strength to take control on the ground. Pyle took some elbows to the body before powering his way back up. The next time Garcia shot for a takedown, Pyle was able to defend.

Garcia appeared to be getting the better of these striking exchanges with a lot of his power and top that off, Garcia landed a massive hook that took Pyle off of his feet and as Pyle fell, his head scarily bounced off of the mat. Garcia recognized that Pyle was out and did not jump on him.

This was a huge victory to get Alex Garcia back on track, and he called for a top 15 opponent in his next fight. Could this be the victory that finally unleashes the potential of Garcia that has been talked about for so long?

