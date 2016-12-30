UFC 207 odds: Ronda Rousey favorite over Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey has not fought in the octagon since November 2015 yet enters Friday night's bantamweight title match as the favorite over current champion Amanda Nunes.

No woman has successfully defended the bantamweight title since Rousey lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

The fight will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below are the odds for the main card, according to OddsShark:

Ronda Rousey (-175) vs. Amanda Nunes (+145)

Dominick Cruz (-200) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+160)

TJ Dillashaw (-200) vs. John Lineker (+160)

Dong Hyun Kim (-150) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (+120)

Louis Smolka (EVEN) vs. Ray Borg (-130)

