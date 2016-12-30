UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey how to watch, fight card, start time

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited return tonight at UFC 207 in front of a sold out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey has been away from the sport for more than a year as she removed herself from the public eye after suffering the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts career. Now, Rousey is ready to reclaim the belt she held for over two years.

Standing across the Octagon from the former champ is current titleholder Amanda Nunes. Nunes has won four straight fights, including a title-winning beatdown of Miesha Tate at UFC 200. If she can defend successfully her belt against Rousey, she’ll make a big statement to the rest of the women’s bantamweight division.

In the co-main event, Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt finally settle their war of words while the next challenger could come from the main card bout between TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker.

Welterweights Dong Hyun Kim and Tarec Saffiedine round out the main card while Johny Hendricks tries to overcome his weight-cutting woes when he faces Neil Magny is the FS1 prelims featured bout.

Here’s a look at the entire UFC 207 fight card and when the action is scheduled to get underway:

UFC 207 Main Card — Pay-Per-View, 10PM/7PM ETPT

Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. Ronda Rousey (12-1)

Dominick Cruz (22-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (10-0)

TJ Dillashaw (14-3) vs. John Lineker (29-7)

Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1, 1NC) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

Louis Smolka (11-2) vs. Ray Borg (9-2)

UFC 207 Prelims — FS1, 8PM/5PM ETPT

Johny Hendricks (17-5) vs. Neil Magny (18-6)

Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (11-2)

Mike Pyle (27-12-1) vs. Alex Garcia (13-3)

Brandon Thatch (11-4) vs. Niko Price (8-0)

UFC 207 Prelims — UFC Fight Pass, 7:30PM/4:30PM ETPT

Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 1NC) vs. Tim Means (26-7-1)