UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results Tracker
UFC 207 ends the year with a pair of bantamweight title fights and many more fun matchups.
After over a year away from the Octagon, Ronda Rousey is back in an attempt to reclaim her title. That title is owned by Amanda Nunes, who won it from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.
There has not been a title defense in the women’s bantamweight division since Ronda Rousey knocked out Bethe Correia in August 2015. Amanda Nunes will look to buck that trend with her heavy hands.
The co-main event features a highly-anticipated contest between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title. The two have been exchanging trash talk throughout the build up, and it’s safe to say Garbrandt has let emotions run high. He looks to finally score one for Team Alpha Male in the camp’s rivalry with the bantamweight champion.
Cain Velasquez was supposed to fight Fabricio Werdum in a rematch, but he was removed from the card by the NSAC due to nagging back issues. Regardless, fun fights are occupying the main card: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine, and Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg.
Click the links above each fight for a detailed recap of the bout.
PPV Main Card
Bantamweight Title Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Bantamweight Title Co-Main Event: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
Bantamweight Feature Bout: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Welterweight Feature Bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Flyweight Feature Bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg (Borg Missed Weight)
FOX Sports 1 Prelims
Welterweight Featured Prelim: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny (Hendricks Missed Weight)
Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price
Fight Pass Predictions
Welterweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira