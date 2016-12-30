UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results Tracker

UFC 207 ends the year with a pair of bantamweight title fights and many more fun matchups.

After over a year away from the Octagon, Ronda Rousey is back in an attempt to reclaim her title. That title is owned by Amanda Nunes, who won it from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

There has not been a title defense in the women’s bantamweight division since Ronda Rousey knocked out Bethe Correia in August 2015. Amanda Nunes will look to buck that trend with her heavy hands.

The co-main event features a highly-anticipated contest between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title. The two have been exchanging trash talk throughout the build up, and it’s safe to say Garbrandt has let emotions run high. He looks to finally score one for Team Alpha Male in the camp’s rivalry with the bantamweight champion.

Cain Velasquez was supposed to fight Fabricio Werdum in a rematch, but he was removed from the card by the NSAC due to nagging back issues. Regardless, fun fights are occupying the main card: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine, and Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg.

PPV Main Card

Bantamweight Title Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Nunes vs. Rousey
13-4
Record
12-1
135
Weight
135
5’8″
Height
5’7″
69″
Reach
68″

Bantamweight Title Co-Main Event: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Cruz vs. Garbrandt
22-1
Record
10-0
135
Weight
135
5’8″
Height
5’8″
68″
Reach
65″

Bantamweight Feature Bout: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

UFC | BANTAMWEIGHT
Dillashaw vs. Lineker
14-3
Record
29-7
136
Weight
136
5’6″
Height
5’3″
67″
Reach
67″

Welterweight Feature Bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT
Kim vs. Saffiedine
21-3-1
Record
16-5
171
Weight
171
6’2″
Height
5’10”
76″
Reach
70″

Flyweight Feature Bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg (Borg Missed Weight)

UFC 207 | CATCHWEIGHT
Smolka vs. Borg
11-2
Record
9-2
129.5
Weight
129.5
5’9″
Height
5’4″
68″
Reach
63″

FOX Sports 1 Prelims

Welterweight Featured Prelim: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny (Hendricks Missed Weight)

UFC 207 | CATCHWEIGHT
Hendricks vs. Magny
17-5
Record
18-6
173.5
Weight
173.5
5’9″
Height
6’3″
69″
Reach
80″

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT
Carlos Junior vs. Vettori
7-2
Record
11-2
186
Weight
186
6’2″
Height
6’0″
79″
Reach
74″

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT
Pyle vs. Garcia
27-12-1
Record
13-3
170
Weight
170
6’0″
Height
5’9″
74″
Reach
72″

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Thatch vs. Price
SUB
4:30

Fight Pass Predictions

Welterweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT| Match Result
Oliveira vs. Means
NO CONTEST
3:33

