UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results Tracker

UFC 207 ends the year with a pair of bantamweight title fights and many more fun matchups.

After over a year away from the Octagon, Ronda Rousey is back in an attempt to reclaim her title. That title is owned by Amanda Nunes, who won it from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

There has not been a title defense in the women’s bantamweight division since Ronda Rousey knocked out Bethe Correia in August 2015. Amanda Nunes will look to buck that trend with her heavy hands.

The co-main event features a highly-anticipated contest between Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title. The two have been exchanging trash talk throughout the build up, and it’s safe to say Garbrandt has let emotions run high. He looks to finally score one for Team Alpha Male in the camp’s rivalry with the bantamweight champion.

Cain Velasquez was supposed to fight Fabricio Werdum in a rematch, but he was removed from the card by the NSAC due to nagging back issues. Regardless, fun fights are occupying the main card: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine, and Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg.

Click the links above each fight for a detailed recap of the bout.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

PPV Main Card

Bantamweight Title Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT Nunes vs. Rousey 13-4 Record 12-1 135 Weight 135 5’8″ Height 5’7″ 69″ Reach 68″

Bantamweight Title Co-Main Event: Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT Cruz vs. Garbrandt 22-1 Record 10-0 135 Weight 135 5’8″ Height 5’8″ 68″ Reach 65″

Bantamweight Feature Bout: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

UFC | BANTAMWEIGHT Dillashaw vs. Lineker 14-3 Record 29-7 136 Weight 136 5’6″ Height 5’3″ 67″ Reach 67″

Welterweight Feature Bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT Kim vs. Saffiedine 21-3-1 Record 16-5 171 Weight 171 6’2″ Height 5’10” 76″ Reach 70″

Flyweight Feature Bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg (Borg Missed Weight)

UFC 207 | CATCHWEIGHT Smolka vs. Borg 11-2 Record 9-2 129.5 Weight 129.5 5’9″ Height 5’4″ 68″ Reach 63″

FOX Sports 1 Prelims

Welterweight Featured Prelim: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny (Hendricks Missed Weight)

UFC 207 | CATCHWEIGHT Hendricks vs. Magny 17-5 Record 18-6 173.5 Weight 173.5 5’9″ Height 6’3″ 69″ Reach 80″

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Carlos Junior vs. Vettori 7-2 Record 11-2 186 Weight 186 6’2″ Height 6’0″ 79″ Reach 74″

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT Pyle vs. Garcia 27-12-1 Record 13-3 170 Weight 170 6’0″ Height 5’9″ 74″ Reach 72″

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Thatch vs. Price SUB 4:30

Fight Pass Predictions

Welterweight Fight Pass Featured Prelim: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Oliveira vs. Means NO CONTEST 3:33

This article originally appeared on