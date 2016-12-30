UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey live results and highlights tracker
All the results and highlights from UFC 207 in Las Vegas, featuring an bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
On Friday, December 30, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey looked to reclaim her title from reining champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s dethroned her with a violent second round headkick at UFC 193 in November 2015. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.
Nunes was last seen crumpling former champion Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200, earning her belt in the process.
Also appearing on the main card is a men’s bantamweight title fight between champ reigning champion Domonick Cruz and the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.
As the event unfolds, we’ll add all the results and highlights below. Make sure to bookmark this page to check back in, or refresh if you keep it open to get the latest. You can also follow @FanSidedMMA and @JoseYoungs on Twitter for all the latest updates.
