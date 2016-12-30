UFC 207: Neil Magny earns close decision over Johny Hendricks

Here is how the UFC catchweight fight between Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny played out at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Dec. 30, former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks squared off against Neil Magny on the prelim card of UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Hendricks, who missed weight for the second time in his career prior to the bout, entered this bout in the midst of a career worst 1-3 record over his past four fights, including back-to-back defeats to Stephen Thompson and Kelvin Gastelum.

Magny was coming off a heartbreaking loss to Lorenz Larkin at UFC 202 in August. This snapped his three-fight win streak, which included a TKO over former Bellator champ Hector Lombard.

Round 1: With a touch of the gloves these two welterweight contenders immediately took the center of the cage. Circling to the outside, Magny looked to establish the pace with a series of kicks and jabs. Hendricks responded with an ill-timed takedown.

Pushing the pace, Hendricks swarmed in a barrage of strikes only to be met with a smile from Magny as he evaded more damage. After eating another kick to the midsection, Hendricks unloaded with a powerful left hook before finally securing the first takedown of the fight.

Working from his guard, Magny responded with a series of elbows from the bottom before locking on a triangle choke. As he cranked down on Hendricks head, Magny continued to batter his opponents skull with punches and strikes until the bell signaled the end of the round.

FanSided Scores t 10-9 Magny

.@NeilMagny has Hendricks in a bad spot and starts dropping some serious elbows!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/9DugHPVArG — #UFC207 (@ufc) December 31, 2016

Round 2: Picking up right where he left off, Magny opened with a handful of jabs as he stalked Hendricks towards the cage. Evading more damage, Hendricks locked up Magny’s body and dragged him back to the canvas.

Working from half guard, Hendricks worked Magny’s face with short elbows. Sensing blood, Hendricks looked to lock on a guillotine from half guard but Magny easily escaped. While he did he make his way back to his feet, Magny immediately found himself on his back courtesy of Hendrick’s third takedown of the night.

As the round hit the 60-second mark, Magny continued to struggle under the suffocating top game of Hendricks up until the end of the round.

FanSided Scores t 10-9 Hendricks

Round 3: With two rounds under their belt, both fighters seemed to sense the fight would come down to the final round. As he stalked Hendricks into the cage, Magny unloaded with a powerful front kick before planting a beautiful combo between the eyes of his opponent.

To avoid more damage, Hendricks once again looked to secure a takedown, but this time Magny defend and immediately broke free. As Magny danced away, a visibly frustrated Hendricks paused and took a deep breath as he looked up at the clock. An ill-timed kick from Magny almost spelled disaster and Hendricks snatched it out of the air. Shooting in for another takedown, Hendricks worked furiously to bring the fight back to the canvas.

Defending the attack, Magny unloaded a barrage of elbows to Hendricks’ midsection. Hendricks would responded with a powerful slam, sending the crowd into a frenzy. With 30 seconds left in the fight, Magny desperately once against looked to lock on the triangle choke from the bottom before closing out the fight with more elbows from the bottom.

FanSided Scores t 10-9 Magny

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT | Match Result Hendricks vs. Magny DEC 5:00

This article originally appeared on