UFC 207 medical suspension: Ronda Rousey out 45 days, John Lineker out up to 6 months

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has handed Ronda Rousey a 45-day medical suspension following her violent loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

If former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) ever returns to active competition, she will be forced for the foreseeable future after being handed a 45-day medical suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission following his 48-second knockout loss to current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last Friday.

For her 48 seconds of dominance, Nunes received no suspension.

In the night’s co-main, fans witnessed Cody Garbrandt put together a masterful performance, earning a decision win over then champion Dominick Cruz,

During the fight, Cruz suffered a massive cut on his eyebrow courtesy of a kick from Garbrandt. As a result, the NSAC has informed Cruz will be out up to Feb. 14 with no contact until Jan. 30. The new champion, Garbrandt, will a mandatory suspension as well until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

Other notable suspensions include bantamweight John Lineker, who suffered a broken jaw at the hands of TJ Dillashaw. As a result, the Brazilian must be cleared by a physician or he’s suspended until June 29. Lineker also faces a minimum suspension until Jan. 30 with no contact until Jan. 21.

The complete list of UFC 207’s medical suspensions can be found below.

John Lineker: Must have broken jaw cleared by ENT or Oral Maxillary Facial Surgeon or no contest until 06/29; minimum suspension of no contest until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

Ray Borg: Must have left ankle x-rayed, if positive then must have clearance by an orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/29; minimum suspension of no contest until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

Niko Price: Must have right great toe x-rayed, if positive then must be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 06/29; minimum suspension of no contest until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

Alex Oliveira: Must have broken nose cleared by an ENT doctor or no contest until 06/29; minimum suspension of no contest until 03/01, no contact until 02/14

Mike Pyle: Suspended until 03/01, no contact until 02/14

Ronda Rousey: Suspended until 02/14, no contact until 01/30

Dominick Cruz: Suspended until 02/14, no contact until 01/30 due to left eyebrow laceration

Louis Smolka: Suspended until 02/14, no contest until 01/30 due to lacerations near both eyes

Johny Hendricks: Suspended until 02/14, no contact until 01/30 due to right scalp laceration

Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until 01/30, no contact until 01/21

Marvin Vettori: Suspended until 01/21, no contact until 01/14

