UFC 207 live stream: Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Rounda Rousey online

Everything you need to know about UFC 207, including fight card, live stream and TV viewing information.

Featuring the return of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, UFC 207 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is undoubtably one of the one most anticipated events in promotion history

In the healing act UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her 135-pound title on the line against Rousey

In the night’s co-main event, men’s bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz will looked to look to continue his dominance over Team Alpha Male as he put his belt on the line against the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.

Other high profile fights include a middleweight clash between Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero, a welterweight fight between Donald Cerrone vs. Kelvin Gastelum, a featherweight battle between Frankie Edgar vs. Jeremy Stephens and a women’s bantamweight bout between Miesha Tate vs. Raquel Pennington.

The card is broken into three portions. The first preliminary card streams exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. The second preliminary card will be broadcast on Fox Sports. The main card of the event will be aired on pay-per-view, which can be ordered through your provider or on UFC Fight Pass.

Here is a snapshot of everything you need to know about the event:

Date: Friday, December 30

Start Time: Prelims at 7:30 p.m. ET, Main card at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

TV Info: UFC Fight Pass, Fox Sports 1, Pay-per-view

Prelim Live Stream: UFC.TV | Fox Sports Go

PPV Live Stream: UFC.TV PPV | DirecTV

The full fight card and lineup for the historic event can be found below.

UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

135 lbs.: (c) Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – For UFC bantamweight title

UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View |10pm ET

135 lbs.: (c) Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – For UFC bantamweight title

UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View |10pm ET

135 lbs.: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

170 lbs.: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

125 lbs.: Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1 | 8pm ET

170 lbs.: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

185 lbs.: Antonio Carlos Junio vs. Marvin Vettori

170 lbs.: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

170 lbs.: Brandon Thatch vs. Nik0 Price

UFC 207 Prelim Card | UFC Fight Pass | 7:30pm ET

170 lbs.: Aleix Oliveira vs. Tim Means

(c) – Champion

