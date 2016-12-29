UFC 207: Johny Hendricks and Ray Borg Miss Weight

As expected in the early weigh-in/no IV era of the UFC, multiple fighters missed weight for tomorrow night’s card.

Video of the entire UFC 207 early weigh-ins can be seen here, courtesy of FloCombat’s Jim Edwards.

Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks missed weight for his featured prelim bout against Neil Magny, coming in at 173.5-pounds, missing the 171-pound limit. This is the second fight in a row where Hendricks has missed weight. “Bigg Rigg” was overweight by a quarter pound for his July contest against Kelvin Gastelum.

Hendricks’ weight issues have been well documented. He was set to fight current champion Tyron Woodley in October 2015, but had to pull out very late due to kidney stones that were believed to be induced by a poor weight cut. He has since hired nutritionist Lou Giordano, but as we can see, that has not cured his issue.

Ray Borg missed weight significantly for his flyweight main card opener with Louis Smolka. “The Tazmexican Devil” weighed-in at 129.5-pounds, well over the 126-pound limit. Borg has missed weight twice now in six Octagon appearances come tomorrow. The previous fight that Borg missed weight resulted in a stellar performance against Geane Herrera in August 2015.

Both Borg and Hendricks will be fined 20-percent of their purse, which will be given to their respective opponents. Louis Smolka and Neil Magny have the option to turn down the fight or accept a catchweight bout.

The remainder of the fighters on the card made weight. The end-of-year event goes down tomorrow from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The men’s and women’s bantamweight championships will be on the line. Amanda Nunes battles Ronda Rousey in the main event, and Dominick Cruz takes on Cody Garbrandt in the co-headliner.

