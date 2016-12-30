UFC 207: Dong Hyun Kim gets decision over Tarec Saffiedine

UFC 207: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine fight recap:

The UFC concludes 2016 with its traditional year-end show from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Welterweight contenders Dong Hyun Kim and Tarec Saffiedine met in the octagon with the opportunity to rise up the rankings. Kim entered UFC 207 as a -140 favorite, while Saffiedine was a +130 underdog.

Entering the octagon on Friday night, South Korea’s Dong Hyum Kim (21-3, 1 draw, 1 no contest) was looking for his third straight finish. The UFC’s ninth ranked welterweight was making his first trip to the octagon in 2016. Kim last fought in November 2015, when he defeated Dominic Waters.

Tarec Saffiedine (16-5) is the UFC’s 12th ranked welterweight. But Saffiedine had lost two of his past three fights. UFC 207, was the third time Saffiedine walks to the octagon in 2016. Saffiedine was originally scheduled to face Matt Brown at UFC 207. But that fight was scrapped so Brown could fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 206.

Saffiedine and Kim was not the only welterweight fight on the UFC 207 card. There were three other welterweight fights schedule for the UFC 207 prelims. Neil Magny and Johny Hendricks was supposed to be contested at lbs. But Hendricks missed weight and announced that he will move up in weight.

The winner of the Kim-Saffiedine fight, could angle for a fight with Magny following UFC 207. Magny is currently ranked eighth in the division.

Round One:

Both fighters started the round by touching gloves. Saffiedine attempted a kick and take down but both failed to land. Kim attempted his first take down of the fight out of a clinch, but it was blocked. The first round pace sped up as the fighters exchanged punches. Saffiedine took down Kim with a trip, but Kim was able to get back to his feet.

Kim began to increase his face and was aggressive coming forward to close the distance. Kim connected with a right hand, but Saffiedine responded with a right hand. As Kim continued to close the distance, Saffiedine threw strikes.

Saffiedine landed the biggest shot of the round as he sent Kim’s head snapping backwards from a right hand. Kim attempted a single leg take down but it was stuffed by Saffiedine. Saffiedine had his kicked blocked, but again was able to bring down Kim with a trip before the round ended.

Round Two:

Kim started the round by upping his pace. The “Stun Gun” attempted to land a lead upper cut and missed a kick. Saffiedine landed a knee to the body, as the pace began to slow.

Saffiedine began to control the pace of the round. Kim and Saffiedine engaged in a clinch with Saffiedine landing a knee to the body.

Kim landed his biggest punch of the round a right hand, but Saffiedine answered with a leg kick. Kim again attempted a single leg take down, but again was stopped.

At times in the round Saffiedine appeared cautious. Kim dictated the round and action which may have been enough for him to win the round on the judges’ scorecards. But Saffiedine landed the more powerful strikes.

Round Three:

The opening of round three got the crowd going. The first 40 seconds of the round saw both fighters throwing big punches. Both fighters ignored playing defense and were just throwing bombs, but neither could land a flush blow.

Again, the two engaged in a clinch. Kim was able to take down Saffiedine with a single leg, but Saffiedine got back to his feet fast. Saffiedine landed an elbow, upon regaining his feet, but again was taken down by a single leg. Kim was unable to control Saffiedine on the ground, as again he got to his feet.

Saffiedine landed two kicks to the body as the two circled the octagon. Saffiedine landed a hard right hand and a knee, but his take down attempt was blocked.

Kim took down Saffiedine, who again got to his feet. But this time Kim was able to take him down again. Unfortunately for Kim, his last take down occurred with just 15 seconds left in the round. After a struggle, Kim got the back of Saffedine, but the round ended.

Judges’ Official Scorecard: Kim wins by split decision (27-30, 29-28 and 29-28).

Unofficial FanSided scorecard: Saffiedine 29-28

The fight was difficult to score because Kim controlled the pace of the fight. But Saffedine landed the more powerful strikes. Kim pushing the action in the second and third round is likely why he was able to win a split decision victory on two of the judges scorecards.

Saffedine was upset after hearing Bruce Buffer read the final scorecard in favor of Kim. Both fighters left the octagon immediately after the scorecards was announced.

Following Magny’s victory on the FS1 Preliminary fight card, a matchup with Kim would make sense for both fighters moving forward. Magny is ranked just one spot above Kim in the UFC ranking. After seeing Alex Garcia land an impressive knockout victory on Mike Pyle, a Garcia Saffedine fight.

