UFC 207: Cody Garbrandt vs. Dominick Cruz full fight video highlights

Watch full video highlights from the UFC bantamweight title fight between Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

Cody Garbrandt (11-0) earned UFC gold with a dominant decision victory over Dominick Cruz (22-2) co-main event title fight at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Entering the contest, the narrative that dominated the headlines was whether Garbrandt’s raw power could keep up with the elusiveness that got Cruz to the top of the 135-pound division.

But right out of the gate, Garbrandt proved that not only could he keep up, he could essentially “out Cruz” the champion. With incredible head movement and pin point accuracy, Garbrandt dropped Cruz a number of times through the five round barn burner.

This setback marked Cruz’z second career defeat and the first in his UFC career. For Garbrandt, this was just his second career fight to reach the judges’s scorecard.

Check out the video highlights above, courtesy of UFC on FOX.

Full results from the entire card can be found below

Main Card | Pay-Per-View

Preliminary Card | FOX Sports 1

Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:34

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:30

Preliminary Card | UFC Fight Pass

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared No Contest (illegal knee). Round 1, 3:33

