UFC 207: Cody Garbrandt Continues Ohio’s Championship Run

After Stipe Miocic broke Cleveland’s championship drought this past summer by becoming UFC heavyweight champion, another Ohio native, Cody Garbrandt, secured another strap for the state of champions by defeating Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 207, Friday night.

Garbrandt, a native of Uhrichsville, Ohio, a small town just northeast of Columbus that even I, a lifelong resident of Ohio, have barely ever heard of, became just the fourth bantamweight champion in UFC history. Entering the fight, he was the fifth-ranked contender for the belt, and despite being known for his knockout power, Garbrandt methodically picked apart Cruz through five rounds and scored the UD victory.

Despite many fans likely not knowing where, or even how to pronounce where Garbrandt is from, that did not hinder the support he received from all throughout Ohio. Even sitting in a little bar in Strongsville, a town almost two hours north of the new champ’s hometown, the boos were loud for Cruz, and the cheers ecstatic for Garbrandt.

The man that goes by the nickname, “No Love,” became just the fourth UFC champion in history from the buckeye state, and the second in just this year, joining the Clevelander, Miocic, who made sure to send his congratulations to Garbrandt the morning after his victory.

Big shout out to the new CHAMPION this morning. Cody Garbrandt you deserve every second of success…. https://t.co/CyMIE5HkvD — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 31, 2016

Miocic, who defeated Fabricio Werdum for the heavyweight title this past May, and made his first defense in front of a packed Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at UFC 203 in September, is still waiting to see who his next fight will come against. After the number one contender match between Cain Velasquez and Werdum which was supposed to take place at 207 was scratched, he’ll have to wait even longer.

No matter whom he or Garbrandt will face next (likely TJ Dillashaw), there is already talk about another PPV coming to Cleveland featuring both men.

Could you imagine a PPV in Cleveland headlined by two Ohio-born champs, Miocic and Garbrandt? Instant sell out. Gotta do it next. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2016

It would make sense to do this again, as 203 drew a sellout crowd at The Q (18,785) for a live gate of $2.6 million, and that was with only one Ohio champion. That was good enough for the second-best attendance figure in Ohio history, behind only UFC 68, which was held in Columbus in 2007.

Whether or not an event like this comes to fruition, one thing is sure, Cleveland, and Ohio as a whole, has certainly not been at a shortage of things to celebrate when it comes to sports. Two UFC champions, the Columbus Blue Jackets in the midst of a record winning streak, the Indians coming just a game away from a World Series appearance, and of course the continued reveling in the Cavaliers championship glow. All these things make watching the Browns almost tolerable.

