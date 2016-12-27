UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey full fight card lineup
Here is the full fight card for UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas
On Friday, December 30, the UFC will touch back down in Las Vegas to bring fight fans UFC 207, which will be headlined by title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and the returning Ronda Rousey.
Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s shin slapped across her head at UFC 193 last November. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.
Nunes was last seen crumplign former champion Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200, earning her belt in the process.
Also appearing on the main card is a men’s bantamweight title fight between champ reigning champion Domonick Cruz and the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.
The full fight card and lineup for the historic event can be found below.
UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View
UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View
UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View
UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1
More from FanSided
- College Football Blitz: Ohio State gets bulletin board material, Jeremy McNichols leaving45m ago
- North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson vomits during play (video)55m ago
- Jack Del Rio has no regrets of keeping Derek Carr in game vs Colts2h ago
- Swansea City fire American manager Bob Bradley2h ago
- Twitter serves as a memorial after the death of Carrie Fisher2h ago