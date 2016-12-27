UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey full fight card lineup

Here is the full fight card for UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas

On Friday, December 30, the UFC will touch back down in Las Vegas to bring fight fans UFC 207, which will be headlined by title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and the returning Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s shin slapped across her head at UFC 193 last November. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.

Nunes was last seen crumplign former champion Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200, earning her belt in the process.

Also appearing on the main card is a men’s bantamweight title fight between champ reigning champion Domonick Cruz and the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.

The full fight card and lineup for the historic event can be found below.

UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Nunes vs. Rousey
13-4
Record
12-1
135
Weight
135
5′ 8″
Height
5′ 7″
69″
Reach
68″

UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Cruz vs. Garbrandt
22-1
Record
10-0
135
Weight
135
5′ 8″
Height
5′ 8″
68″
Reach
65″

UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT
Dillashaw vs. Lineker
14-3
Record
29-7
135
Weight
135
5′ 6″
Height
5′ 3″
67″
Reach
67″
UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT
Kim vs. Saffiedine
21-3-1
Record
16-5
170
Weight
170
6′ 2″
Height
5′ 10″
76″
Reach
70″
UFC 207 | FLYWEIGHT
Smolka vs. Borg
11-2
Record
9-2
125
Weight
125
5′ 9″
Height
5′ 4″
68″
Reach
63″

UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT
Hendricks vs. Magny
17-5
Record
18-6
170
Weight
170
5′ 9″
Height
6′ 3″
69″
Reach
80″
UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT
Carlos Jr. vs. Vettori
7-2
Record
11-2
185
Weight
185
6′ 2″
Height
6′ 0″
79″
Reach
74″
UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT
Pyle vs. Garcia
27-12-1
Record
13-3
170
Weight
170
6′ 0″
Height
5′ 9″
74″
Reach
72″
UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT
Thatch vs. Price
11-4
Record
8-0
170
Weight
170
6′ 2
Height
6′ 0″
74″
Reach
N/A
UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT
Oliveira vs. Means
26-7-1
Record
8-0
170
Weight
170
6′ 2″
Height
5′ 11″
75″
Reach
76″

