UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey full fight card lineup

Here is the full fight card for UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas

On Friday, December 30, the UFC will touch back down in Las Vegas to bring fight fans UFC 207, which will be headlined by title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and the returning Ronda Rousey.

Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s shin slapped across her head at UFC 193 last November. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.

Nunes was last seen crumplign former champion Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200, earning her belt in the process.

Also appearing on the main card is a men’s bantamweight title fight between champ reigning champion Domonick Cruz and the heavy handed Cody Garbrandt.

The full fight card and lineup for the historic event can be found below.

UFC 207 Main Event | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT Nunes vs. Rousey 13-4 Record 12-1 135 Weight 135 5′ 8″ Height 5′ 7″ 69″ Reach 68″

UFC 207 Co-Main Event | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT Cruz vs. Garbrandt 22-1 Record 10-0 135 Weight 135 5′ 8″ Height 5′ 8″ 68″ Reach 65″

UFC 207 Main Card | Pay-Per-View

UFC 207 | BANTAMWEIGHT Dillashaw vs. Lineker 14-3 Record 29-7 135 Weight 135 5′ 6″ Height 5′ 3″ 67″ Reach 67″

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT Kim vs. Saffiedine 21-3-1 Record 16-5 170 Weight 170 6′ 2″ Height 5′ 10″ 76″ Reach 70″

UFC 207 | FLYWEIGHT Smolka vs. Borg 11-2 Record 9-2 125 Weight 125 5′ 9″ Height 5′ 4″ 68″ Reach 63″

UFC 207 Prelim Card | FOX Sports 1

UFC 207 | WELTERWEIGHT Hendricks vs. Magny 17-5 Record 18-6 170 Weight 170 5′ 9″ Height 6′ 3″ 69″ Reach 80″

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Carlos Jr. vs. Vettori 7-2 Record 11-2 185 Weight 185 6′ 2″ Height 6′ 0″ 79″ Reach 74″

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Pyle vs. Garcia 27-12-1 Record 13-3 170 Weight 170 6′ 0″ Height 5′ 9″ 74″ Reach 72″

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Thatch vs. Price 11-4 Record 8-0 170 Weight 170 6′ 2 Height 6′ 0″ 74″ Reach N/A

UFC 207 | MIDDLEWEIGHT Oliveira vs. Means 26-7-1 Record 8-0 170 Weight 170 6′ 2″ Height 5′ 11″ 75″ Reach 76″

