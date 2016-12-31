UFC 207: Amanda Nunes knocks out Ronda Rousey in 48-seconds

Here is how the UFC bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey played out at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

On Friday, December 30, former champion Ronda Rousey looked to reclaim UFC gold against reigning champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Rousey, also a former Strikeforce champion and Olympic bronze medalist, had not been seen inside the Octagon since Holly Holm’s dethroned her with a violent second round headkick at UFC 193 in November 2015. This setback marked Rousey’s first professional defeat after reigning atop the women’s 135-pound division since it was introduced into the UFC in 2013.

Nunes was last seen crumpling former champion Miesha Tate in the first round at UFC 200, earning her belt in the process.

Round 1: With the crowd on their feet, the tension surrounding these two women was palpable. With a touch of the gloves they took the center of the Octagon. Right out to the gate, Nunes lunged forward with strikes, planting several straight rights to the face of Rousey. Backing her into the fence, Nunes continued to land shots as Rousey staggered backwards, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:48

