﻿UFC 207 Aftermath: The Undoing of Ronda Rousey

The ‘feared’ return of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 was cut short as Amanda Nunes dispatched the former champion in just 48 seconds.

If you’re looking for a word to describe Rousey’s performance last night at UFC 207 against ‘The Lioness’ Nunes, you can be assured you won’t find one. The outcome of her first loss to Holly Holm hit hard, but the backlash that surely must follow a woeful outing against Nunes will undoubtedly be rougher.

Leading up to the fight, Rousey was criticized for her media blackout. Apart from brief appearances on Ellen and Conan, an absence of media left fans criticizing the UFC’s ‘golden girl’ treatment of Rousey. Some argued it added more mystique to her return, whereas others didn’t see it in such positive light.

It also didn’t help the already criticized Rousey by stating this was “definitely one of her last fights.” Having a ‘one foot in’ approach only spelled disaster for the return of the ‘once in a lifetime’ athlete, it evidently showed as in less than a minute, Herb Dean rescued Rousey from an even more embarrassing beat down.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

How do you come back from this? Well for a start, you certainly don’t take another year off and continue to work with the highly-ridiculed striking coach Edmond Tarvedyan. I previously spoke about his ‘yes-man’ approach to coaching Ronda, and yet again Edmond has found himself in deep waters as audio footage from his corner has just surfaced from Rousey’s loss against Nunes. Take a look, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

The face of women’s MMA. The first female on the cover of a men’s fitness magazine. An assertive figure for young aspiring women to look up to. The woman who had it all has now lost it all. I would be lying to you if I could even suggest what’s next for Ronda Rousey.

This article originally appeared on