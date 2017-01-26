Tyron Woodley unveils official UFC 209 fight poster

UFC 209, home to two exciting UFC title fights, finally has an official poster.

Tyron Woodley, who rematches welterweight No. 1 contender Stephen Thompson, released the poster Wednesday afternoon, and a retweet from the official UFC account confirmed that it was, indeed, the final version.

The poster is starkly different from those in the past. Just looking back at the artwork for UFC 205, UFC 206, UFC 207 and the upcoming UFC 208, respectively, the fighters are far more prominent and they are accentuated with various backdrops and tag lines.

The only flash in this poster appears to be Woodley’s belt, despite the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are also fighting for a title that night, albeit an interim title. But hey, maybe they were going for the simple look.

Twitter user @BossLogic, a sick digital artist from Melbourne, Australia, sent Woodley a mock-up of his own and the champ seemed to really dig it.

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 209 also features a heavyweight tilt between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt, as well as a featherweight slugfest between Darren Elkins and Mirsad Bektic. Safe to say, the card will probably be more electric than the poster is advertising.