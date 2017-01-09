Tyron Woodley confirms rematch with Stephen Thompson at UFC 209

UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, let’s MMA fans know that he’s set to face Stephen Thompson at UFC 209.

2016 was filled with a number of great fights, one of which was the welterweight battle between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson at UFC 205. The two men fought to a majority draw causing fans and MMA experts to call for a rematch.

Woodley called for other bouts but the Ferguson, Missouri native confirmed that “The Chosen One” and “Wonderboy” are headed for a second contest at UFC 209.

“March 4th, UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at what I believe to be the T-Mobile Center, you will see ‘Wonderboy’ get the worst ass-whooping of his life,” Woodley said while on his daily podcast, The Morning Wood Show. “And hopefully all of his fans and all of his over-entitlement deceases at that moment and we can do a eulogy for it.”

This is the latest salvo in a back and forth in which Thompson and Woodley continue to call each other out. Thompson is leveraging for a rematch while Woodley is focused on “bigger name” fights against other men. Thompson took aim at Woodley on Sunday, even posting a picture of a signed bout agreement and demanding that the champion do the same; simply stating “Waiting on you.”

Thompson came into the UFC 205 fight as the favorite, but Woodley had a number of big moments. Judge Glenn Trowbridge scored the fight 48-47 for the defending champion while Derek Cleary and Douglas Crosby saw it a 47-47 draw. Woodley has continually pointed out that none of the judges believed Thompson did enough to win the bout, yet Thompson and his fans still feel he’s “entitled” to a rematch.

“This is a new fight, the most important fight of my life, not only to just continue to be the champion and to keep my belt,” Woodley said. “I can’t allow myself to lose to him and what he stands for and what his fans stand for, and this overly-entitled group of individuals who are in mixed martial arts. I can’t let myself lose to that.”

UFC 209 is set for March 4 in Las Vegas.

