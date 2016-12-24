Two men imitating Conor McGregor in Dublin get a huge surprise (Video)

Last night two men were playing around on the streets of Dublin, when they get a huge surprise from Conor McGregor himself.

Conor McGregor might be the biggest fighter in history and is certainly the most recognizable man in Ireland at the moment. His fans are over the top and go to huge lengths to support the UFC champion. Last night in Dublin, Ireland two men were playing around on the streets, pretending to fight like McGregor and having fun. Little did they know, that they would soon get the surprise of their lives from McGregor.

This video was taken by an on-looker while two men were imitating “The Notorious one”. Sure enough, McGregor, who was out with a bunch of his friends, drove up on these two men and gave them a nod of approval. He gave a wave to the camera and a fist pump and drove away. Both men and the people of the street couldn’t believe what just happened.

Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens…….. pic.twitter.com/GMyXBcjajG — scampi claus (@lmScampi) December 24, 2016

McGregor is taking some time away from fighting to support his girlfriend, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Although he was momentarily stepped away from fighting, McGregor has not stepped away from the public eye.

He has been working on Hollywood projects such as Game of Thrones and Call of Duty. McGregor has been posting quite a bit on social media, including two pictures to Instagram from that very night that show him in the car with his friends that surprised the fans.

homeboyz A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:09pm PST

McGregor has stated that he will stay busy during his absence from fighting and plans to come back better than ever in 2017. His last win over former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 marked his place in UFC history when he became the first ever multi-weight champion.

