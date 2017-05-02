Top prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov signs multi-fight deal with the UFC

The UFC has added another top featherweight prospect to the roster

Zabit Magomedsharipov (12-1) has inked a multi-fight deal with the promotion according to sources speaking to FOX Sports on Tuesday. MMA Kings initially reported the news via Twitter.

Magomedsharipov has been angling for a shot to fight in the UFC for quite some time after relocating to the United States where he began training under coaches Mark Henry and Ricardo Almeida in New Jersey.

Speaking with FOX Sports in April, Magomedsharipov made it clear that he wasn’t trying to talk his way into the UFC but instead was ready to let his actions speak louder than words by challenging any top featherweight to face him in the Octagon.

“I don’t want to talk. I want to fight,” Magomedsharipov said. “It’s not my style but I’m ready to fight anybody in the UFC.

“This is a reason why I move from ACB because I want to fight in the UFC. I’m ready to fight anybody in my division at 145 [pounds].”

Magomedsharipov has also received praise from several of his teammates including former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar as well as recently signed UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes, who both work alongside him every day in New Jersey.

There’s no word yet on when Magomedsharipov will make his debut but he’s currently riding an eight fight win streak with seven of those victories coming by way of knockout or submission.