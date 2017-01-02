Tony Ferguson gives his side of contract dispute with the UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals what exactly is keeping him from facing fellow lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov

Top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has broken his silence on the contract dispute with the UFC that shelved his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. This comes just a week after UFC President Dana White revealed fans excited for the lightweight scrap shouldn’t get their hopes up.

In an interview on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Ferguson revealed he initially accepted the fight before Nurmagomedov turned it down.

“I was offered a fight with him in January,” said Ferguson. “I got a nice phone call and I was willing to do it. I looked at my wife and I was like ‘let’s do this.’ I was like ‘I’ve been training in Big Bear, I’ve got a couple booboos, but I think I can still take this dude. Let’s make a show in Anaheim, let’s get some popularity and some viewers and some people so we can get some hype behind me, so we can actually make this thing really big or something like that.

“But it didn’t work out. I was pretty pissed off, because I had to do some thinking about it and I had to get myself going for it. I was gung-ho for January. When he didn’t sign on the dotted line, because he had to many booboos or he didn’t want to do it in my home town, I was like ‘whatever, alright, cool. I’m going to take a little break, I’m going to see what’s up. I’m going to take some family time’.”

In terms of competition, Ferguson (22-3) is currently riding an incredible nine-fight win streak. In his most recent bout, “El Cucuy” earned the biggest victory of his career in the form of a unanimous decision over former champion Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of the TUF Latin America 3 Finale.

Prior to this performance, Ferguson walked away with stoppage wins over Edson Barboza, Gleison Tibau and Abel Trujillo, and a decision over former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomas.

Nurmagomedov (24-0), who recently offered Fergsuon an extra $200,000 out of his own pocket to accept the fight, was last seen decimating Michael Johnson with a relentless wrestling attack before finishing the fight with a tight kimura late in the third round at UFC 205 in November. This victory extended Nurmagomedov’s win streak to eight straight inside the Octagon.

Immediately after the fight, ‘The Eagle’ took to the mic to call out the winner of the lightweight title fight against McGregor. But with the champion on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the fight between the next two lightweight contenders seemed like the most logical.

But talks between Ferguson and the UFC stalled after the fighter asked for an increase in pay, specifically asking for the same fight purse as Nurmagomedov, while ponting to the UFC’s special treatment of Ronda Rousey as a reason he feels he’s owed his due.

“I have a contract but I’ve outperformed that contract,” said Ferguson. “It is what is. I want equal terms, dude. I want to be compensated for this particular bout…The UFC has a long history of changing a fighter’s compensation for a particular bout. We just saw this in particular for UFC 207 with Ronda [Rousey]. There’s always changes that are always being made as far as contracts. The UFC has been known to change things over their history, and I’m just looking for them to get this thing going, man. Let’s go. Let’s go UFC.”

There is currently no word on whether the UFC will book another fight for Nurmagomedov.

