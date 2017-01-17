Veteran UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy announces his retirement

UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy announced his retirement from mixed martial arts today in a Facebook post. Kennedy thanked everyone for the support, stating he longer wanted to fight professionally after a 15-year career.

The 37-year old Kennedy turned pro in 2001 and fought 24 times. Kennedy finished his career with an 18-6 record, including six knockout and eight submission finishes.

During his Strikeforce tenure, Kennedy defeated former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in July 2011. Kennedy fought twice for the promotion’s middleweight championship. But Kennedy lost Jacare Souza in August, 2010 and Luke Rockhold in July 2012.

Following the UFC’s purchase of Strikeforce, Kennedy joined the UFC. Kennedy fought five times for the UFC, going 3-2.

Kennedy earned UFC knockout of the night honors for his first round knockout win over Rafael Natal in November 2013 at UFC Fight Night 31: Fight for the Troops 3. The fight holds extra important to Kennedy who served as an Army Ranger and Green Beret sniper. The fight was at Kentucky’s Fort Campbell for active military personnel.

The following September at UFC 178, Kennedy and Yoel Romero were awarded fight of the night. Romero defeated Kennedy with a third round knockout. After UFC 178, Kennedy did not fight for over two years.

Kennedy was originally scheduled to fight former champion Rashad Evans at UFC 205, in the promotion’s debut at Madison Square Garden. However, Evans failed his medical and the fight was pushed to UFC 206. Evans was not cleared by the commission to fight again. Instead, Kennedy fought Kelvin Gastelum. Kennedy was knocked out in the third round by Gastelum.

In his Facebook post, Kennedy describes his thoughts from an ambulance following the fight. The fight was the second straight fight that Kennedy had lost by knockout. Kennedy stated that he expects to remain involved with the mixed martial arts during his retirement.

This article originally appeared on