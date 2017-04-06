This fan-made Aldo vs. Holloway fight poster will get you totally hyped for UFC 212

The featherweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway was already one of the most anticipated fights of the year but a fan-made poster may have just taken it over the edge.

Twitter user BossLogic created his artwork for the UFC 212 main event, and per usual, everyone was impressed, especially interim champ Holloway.

"Found you" A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

The poster is a take on Holloway’s ongoing “Where’s Aldo?” jab he’s been throwing at the champion since winning the interim title in 2016.

If you weren’t already giddy about this matchup, this poster should do the trick.