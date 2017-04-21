Swanson, Lobov on weight; one fighter slapped with 30-percent fine for missing the mark

The main event in Nashville is set after Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov made weight for their featherweight clash after both hit the scale on Friday morning.

Lobov was on the scale early during the weigh-ins as he hit the mark at 145 pounds in his first UFC main event.

Swanson followed later in the morning but also came in at the exact 145 pounds as he looks to win his fourth fight in a row in the UFC.

There was only one fighter on the entire card who missed weight and that was light heavyweight competitor Marcos Rogerio de Lima, who came in four pounds over the limit for his fight against former title contender Ovince Saint Preux.

De Lima weighed in at 210 pounds for his fight with Saint Preux — four pounds over the limit at 206 pounds for a non-title light heavyweight bout — which marks the second consecutive time he’s missed the mark in the UFC.

De Lima was fined 30 percent of his purse by the Tennessee Athletic Commission, which is much higher than the standard penalty because of his repeat offender status in the UFC.

The fight will move forward with de Lima being fined and his penalty being handed over to Saint-Preux, who accepted the matchup at a catch weight.

Here are the full results from the weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night in Nashville.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SWANSON VS. LOBOV

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

Cub Swanson (145) vs. Artem Lobov (145)

Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (155.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (210)* vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

John Dodson (135) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

Jake Ellenberger (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on FS2)

Sam Alvey (184) vs. Thales Leites (186)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Dustin Ortiz (124.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Michael McBride (155.5)

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Danielle Taylor (115)

EARLY PRELIMS (6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass)

Cindy Dandois (135) vs. Alexis Davis (134.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Joe Proctor (170)

Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

*de Lima missed weight, fined 30-percent of his purse, which goes to Saint-Preux.