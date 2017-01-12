Stefan Struve injured, out of main event fight against Junior Dos Santos

Stefan Struve has suffered a shoulder injury that will put him into surgery and out of his upcoming fight against Junior Dos Santos on Feb. 19 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Struve’s camp confirmed the news to FOX Sports on Thursday following an initial report from Combate.

“(Struve) is having surgery tomorrow morning to repair an injury to his shoulder,” Struve’s camp told FOX Sports on Thursday. “He is very disappointed and looks forward to returning to competition as soon as possible. Thanks to all his fans for their support and apologizes to Junior Dos Santos that they are not able to fight in February but looks forward to that fight in the future.”

Struve was looking to avenge a 2009 loss to Dos Santos in his UFC debut but it appears he’ll have to wait for that opportunity until a later date as he approaches surgery this week.

With Struve out of the main event fight on Feb. 19, the UFC will now scramble to find Dos Santos a new opponent on short notice.

Dos Santos is returning to action for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Ben Rothwell last year before being sidelined with a shoulder injury of his own that kept him out of action for the remainder of 2016.

UFC officials haven’t made any announcement about the change to the main event or who might replace Struve to face Dos Santos in February.